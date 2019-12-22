Deliveries of Bajaj Chetak electric to begin in last week of January 2020 - Report

Deliveries of Bajaj Auto’s first all-electric scooter, the Chetak, will begin in the last week of January 2020, as per a new report from Autocar India. The electric scooter was showcased first in October 2019 and will be positioned against the Ather 450.

Bajaj Auto will be launching the Chetak electric first at its home ground Pune, followed by Bengaluru. It is rumoured to be sold via KTM dealerships initially. Bookings for the Chetak electric will commence in the first half of January 2020, with a price tag expected to range between INR 1-1.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powering the Chetak electric is a 4 kW electric motor which will later also power Husqvarna scooters. The scooter will offer two riding modes, Sport and Eco. In Sport mode, the electric scooter has a claimed range of 80 km, while in Eco mode, it can cover an additional 20 km. Regenerative braking system is present in the scooter.

The Chetak is fitted with a single-sided suspension at the front and a single-sided spring at the rear. Braking duties are taken care of by a disc brake at the front and drum setup at the rear. An additional safety net of CBS (Combined Braking System) will be standard. Other key features include all-LED lighting, feather touch switchgear all-digital instrumentation and mobility solutions like mobility solutions data communication, security and user authentication.

The Chetak electric is fitted with a handy glove box at the front to store knick-knacks. This also houses an illuminated USB port.

The Chetak electric’s battery can be charged by a standard 5-15 Ampere wall-mounted socket. A full charge takes 5 hours while 25% charge can be achieved in just an hour. 80% charge can be achieved in 3.5 hours. Bajaj Auto will offer the Chetak with a 3 year/50,000 km warranty and a 15,000 km service interval.

[Source: Autocar India]