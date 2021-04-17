Mahindra Mojo received its BS6 update last year. The less polluting version of the motorcycle features a revised engine that produces fewer harmful emissions. Apart from that, the new model remains more or less the same as its predecessor. So, to spice things up a little, Pune-based Autologue Design has created a bolt-on body kit for the Mahindra Mojo that enhances the motorcycle’s visual appeal by providing an ADV tourer look.

Autologue Design was established in 2013. Since then, it has been designing interesting body kits for various motorcycles such as the Bajaj Dominar 400, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, and more. Their latest production is the Xplorer Kit for the Mahindra Mojo. It contains various parts that visually transforms the motorcycle into a head-turning ADV tourer. Let’s check it out, shall we?

We can see in the video clip above that with the Autologue Design’s body kit installed, the Mahindra Mojo seems to have a go-anywhere kind of attitude. The front end gets a revised headlight cowl with a blacked-out windscreen. The headlight cowl has a sharp design just below the dual halogen headlamps. From the front, this should give an alien-like appearance to the motorcycle.

The Mahindra Mojo kit also includes a different design for the fuel tank that gels with the overall theme of the motorcycle. We also have bulky fuel tank extensions and side fairing that covers up some part of the engine. Autologue Design has also used a silver finished radiator shroud that matches the “Mahindra” logo located near the seat. We can also spot a new belly pan. Autologue Design says that the entire kit has been aero tested. The outcome is indeed tempting and likely to be appreciated by various Mojo owners.

What do you think about the Mahindra Mojo ADV tourer kit by Autologue Design? Let us know in the comments below. Also, the video clip shows a glimpse of another Mojo in the background with a thrilling exhaust note. The guys at Autologue Design are working on something else and has named it "Project: The Ultimate Mojo". We expect it to be revealed soon.

Mahindra Mojo Key Features

294.72cc single-cylinder engine

25.35 bhp and 25.96 Nm

6-speed gearbox

Dual-channel ABS

Twin-headlamp setup

Beefy exhaust

4 colours - Black Pearl, Garnet Black, Ruby Red and Red Agate

