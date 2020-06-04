The first offspring of the Bajaj-Triumph joint venture will be launched as per the original schedule. The development of the motorcycle hasn’t been affected significantly by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Bajaj Auto and Triumph announced their partnership back in August 2017. However, it wasn’t until early this year, when both the brands formally signed a non-equity partnership that aims to build a new range of mid-capacity motorcycles. It was also revealed that the first product of the Bajaj-Triumph JV will be launched in 2022. However, recently it was being feared that the global COVID-19 situation might have pushed things off track. Thankfully, that’s not the case.

Speaking with AutoX about the current COVID-19 situation affecting the new product launches under the Bajaj-Triumph umbrella, Shoeb Farooq, MD, Triumph Motorcycles India, said:

All of us are excited about our partnership with Bajaj. The pandemic is likely to take away a few months from us, but to be honest I don’t see that affecting the new product launches by the partnership. They won’t be postponed and will be launched according to the timeline given in our press conference. That’s all I can say about it right now.

The Bajaj-Triumph alliance will allow Triumph to expand its global reach. Bajaj Auto will become its key distribution partner in new markets around the world. The Indian two-wheeler giant will also take over Triumph's Indian distribution activities and represent the British company in key overseas markets where it is currently absent.

Triumph launched the all-new 2020 Street Triple RS in India in April amidst the nationwide lockdown. The company’s next launch here will be the Triumph Tiger 900. Also, earlier reports suggest that the 2020 Triumph Street Triple R will be launched this month.

In other news, Bajaj Auto is working on a Pulsar RS400. The company will launch the elder sibling of the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 in Indonesia in August 2020.

[Source: autox.com]