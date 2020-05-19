A Bajaj Pulsar RS400 400 cc bike is in the works. The elder sibling of the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 will be launched in Indonesia in August 2020, as per a local media report.

Details regarding the Pulsar RS400 are scarce at the moment. However, the report suggests that, unlike the Pulsar RS200, the upcoming motorcycle would feature more comfortable riding ergonomics and lower saddle height which would make it approachable by a wider spectrum of audience. It seems that Bajaj Auto has taken this step to ensure that the Pulsar RS400 is welcomed even by the shorter riders in Indonesia.

At present, the Pulsar RS200 is the only fully-faired motorcycle in the company’s entire product line-up, however, it doesn’t really have a very appealing design. The fairing seems to be quite bulky for the bike’s size and the crystal LED taillamps aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. So, for the Pulsar RS400, Bajaj Auto would have a new design and style so that it can reach out to more customers.

The Bajaj Pulsar RS400 would feature twin LED headlamps along with LED DRLs. There would be a fully-digital instrument cluster, perhaps, borrowed from the Bajaj Dominar 400. The bike would also get a fresh set of LED taillamps. Split seats and split pillion grab rails would make their way, too. As for the engine, Bajaj Auto would use the 373.3 cc single-cylinder, Triple Spark, BS6-compliant powerplant of the Dominar 400 which produces 40 PS of maximum power and 35 Nm of peak torque. This mill could have different tuning to suit the character of the Pulsar RS400.

August 2020 is the Bajaj Pulsar RS400 launch date, and Bajaj Auto has already completed the required documentation with the Indonesian Government. Should the company launch this bike in India? Let us know with a comment below.

