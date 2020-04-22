2020 Triumph Street Triple RS launched, priced at INR 11.13 lakh

Triumph has finally launched the new 2020 Street Triple RS in India. The middleweight roadster has been priced at INR 11.13 lakh*.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS was first scheduled to be launched in our country on 25 March 2020. However, due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the entire country has been in lockdown since 25 March 2020 to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Consequently, Triumph had to postpone the launch of the new bike. A few days ago, the British brand took to social media to reveal that it will launch the 2020 Street Triple RS in India today, i.e., 22 April 2020.

Triumph is ready to once again rule the middleweight roadster segment in India with the 2020 Street Triple RS. The new motorcycle is better than its predecessor in every aspect. It features various styling updates such as new LED headlights, LED DRLs, updated visor, carbon-fibre finishing on the freer-flowing exhaust and satin metal heel guards. Triumph has also added a new full-colour TFT digital instrument cluster. It comes with MyTriumph connectivity system software along with an optional Bluetooth module to access functions such as GoPro action camera interaction, phone and music operation and turn-by-turn navigation (powered by Google) as well.

Although the 2020 Street Triple RS uses a familiar 765 cc in-line 3-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, it's a unit that has been updated by the same expert team which developed Triumph’s Moto2 engine. The powerhouse has some new internal components. For example, this mill gets a new exhaust cam and new machining on the crankshaft, clutch and balancer. The BS6 (Euro 5) engine produces 123 PS of maximum power at 11,750 rpm and 79 Nm of peak torque at 9,350 rpm. It is linked to a 6-speed gearbox which is accompanied by a slipper and an assist clutch and Triumph’s Shift Assist bi-directional quickshifter.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS comes with high-end equipment to handle all that firepower. It has 41 mm fully-adjustable Showa big piston front forks at the front and fully-adjustable Ohlins STX40 piggyback reservoir at the rear for carrying out the suspension tasks. The braking responsibilities have been given to Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc callipers up front and a Brembo sliding calliper and at the back.

In terms of electronics, the new Street Triple RS comes with ride-by-wire and five riding modes – Road, Rain, Sport, Track and Rider configurable. The modes adjust the throttle response, ABS (adjustable) and traction control (switchable) settings. The Rain mode restricts the power to 100 PS. All the riding modes are selectable on the go.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS comes with two colour options - Matte Jet Black with Aluminium Silver and Yellow decal, and Silver Ice with Aluminium Silver and Diablo Red decals. Both the colour options feature hand-painted wheel pinstripes in Diablo Red.

At INR 11.13 lakh*, the 2020 Street Triple RS is a steal deal. It comes with numerous new features and it costs the same as its predecessor!

Ex-showroom, PAN India