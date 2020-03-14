Exclusive: MG ZS EV localisation to be increased, could get a price cut

The MG ZS EV (MG eZS) is and will remain an imported model in India. However, it could still get more affordable, with a price cut.

The MG ZS EV is currently manufactured exclusively at SAIC’s Zhengzhou plant (Henan) in China. It is imported to India in knocked-down kits, which are assembled at SAIC’s Halol plant (Gujarat). Recently, IndianAutosBlog.com had an interaction with Rajeev Chaba, the President and MD of MG’s Indian subsidiary, talked about localisation. When asked about the localisation level for the MG Hector and MG ZS EV, below is what he said:

The Hector is more than 70% right now, and ZS EV is very less right now but we are trying that it also crosses 30-40% by next year.

The Indian government is becoming a killjoy for EVs. While last year it stimulated the demand by cutting the GST on EVs from 12% to 5%, this year it’s going to make some EVs costlier with a hike of 5-15% in the customs duty. The MG ZS EV, though, still may end up being cheaper eventually, owing to increased localisation.

For reference, the MG ZS EV is available in India in Excite and Exclusive trims, at INR 20,88,000* and INR 23,58,000* respectively. It is currently sold in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad and Mumbai. The availability will expand to more cities gradually, once there is enough supply and the charging infrastructure is in place.

The MG ZS EV competes with the Hyundai Kona Electric in India. The South Korean model is available in Premium and Premium Dual Tone trims, at INR 23,71,858* and INR 23,90,608* respectively. It can be purchased in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Cochin, New Delhi, Pune, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Lucknow.

In related news, the MG ZS (petrol) is also going to be launched in India, in 2021. It will go against the VW T-Roc, but it will be much more affordable, as unlike the German SUV, it will be locally assembled.

*Ex-showroom India