VW T-Roc India launch: Colours, features and specifications leaked

A leaked image of an internal presentation has revealed the colours, features and specifications of the VW T-Roc that will be sold in India. The launch will take place on 18 March 2020 in Delhi.

VW T-Roc colour options in India

Deep Black Pearl

Curcuma Yellow + Black Roof (dual-tone)

Energetic Orange + Black Roof (dual-tone)

Pure White + Black Roof (dual-tone)

Ravenna Blue + Black Roof (dual-tone)

Indium Grey + Black Roof (dual-tone)

VW T-Roc key features in India

LED headlamps

LED DRLs

17-inch alloy wheels

LED tail lamps

Vienna leather seats

Digital cockpit (11.7-inch virtual instrument cluster)

Panoramic sunroof

Electronic Stabilisation Programme (ESP)

Electronic Differential Lock (EDL)

Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR)

Motor-Schleppmoment-Regelung (MSR) or engine drag torque control

Hill Start Assist (HSA)

6 airbags

VW T-Roc specifications in India

Length 4.2 metres Width 1.8 metres Height 1.6 metres Wheelbase 2.6 metres Boot capacity (rear seat backrests up) 445 litres Boot capacity (rear seat backrests folded down) 1,290 litres Engine EA211 1.5-litre TSI-Evo Maximum Power 150 PS Maximum Torque 250 Nm Transmission 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic Drivetrain layout Front-wheel drive (FWD) 0-100 km/h Acceleration Time 8.4 seconds Top Speed 205 km/h

The VW T-Roc is based on the MQB platform and sits below the VW Tiguan in the German automaker's line-up. Introduced in August 2017, the sub-compact SUV is built with higher standards than the low-cost 2021 VW Taigun. The latter, underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform, will arrive in the second half of 2021.

India will get the VW T-Roc that is manufactured at the Setubal plant (near Lisbon), Portugal, as a CBU import. Expect steep pricing of over INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Segment-wise, its competitors will be the likes of Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta, which are locally manufactured and thus priced way lower.

[Image Source: team-bhp.com]