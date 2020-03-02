VW T-Roc India launch: Colours, features and specifications leaked

02/03/2020 - 15:41 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
A leaked image of an internal presentation has revealed the colours, features and specifications of the VW T-Roc that will be sold in India. The launch will take place on 18 March 2020 in Delhi.

Vw T Roc India Features Specs Colours
The VW T-Roc is a premium B-SUV that sits on the MQB platform.

VW T-Roc colour options in India

  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Curcuma Yellow + Black Roof (dual-tone)
  • Energetic Orange + Black Roof (dual-tone)
  • Pure White + Black Roof (dual-tone)
  • Ravenna Blue + Black Roof (dual-tone)
  • Indium Grey + Black Roof (dual-tone)

VW T-Roc key features in India

  • LED headlamps
  • LED DRLs
  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • LED tail lamps
  • Vienna leather seats
  • Digital cockpit (11.7-inch virtual instrument cluster)
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Electronic Stabilisation Programme (ESP)
  • Electronic Differential Lock (EDL)
  • Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR)
  • Motor-Schleppmoment-Regelung (MSR) or engine drag torque control
  • Hill Start Assist (HSA)
  • 6 airbags

VW T-Roc specifications in India

Length4.2 metres
Width1.8 metres
Height1.6 metres
Wheelbase2.6 metres
Boot capacity (rear seat backrests up)445 litres
Boot capacity (rear seat backrests folded down)1,290 litres
EngineEA211 1.5-litre TSI-Evo
Maximum Power150 PS
Maximum Torque250 Nm
Transmission7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic
Drivetrain layoutFront-wheel drive (FWD)
0-100 km/h Acceleration Time8.4 seconds
Top Speed205 km/h

Vw T Roc Front Three Quarters
The VW T-Roc will likely be a stop-gap solution until the locally manufactured 2021 VW Taigun arrives next year.

Also See: 2020 VW Tiguan (facelift) leaked, coming to India after Allspace?

The VW T-Roc is based on the MQB platform and sits below the VW Tiguan in the German automaker's line-up. Introduced in August 2017, the sub-compact SUV is built with higher standards than the low-cost 2021 VW Taigun. The latter, underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform, will arrive in the second half of 2021.

India will get the VW T-Roc that is manufactured at the Setubal plant (near Lisbon), Portugal, as a CBU import. Expect steep pricing of over INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Segment-wise, its competitors will be the likes of Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta, which are locally manufactured and thus priced way lower.

[Image Source: team-bhp.com]

VW T-Roc - Image Gallery

