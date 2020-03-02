VW T-Roc India launch: Colours, features and specifications leaked

A leaked image of an internal presentation has revealed the colours, features and specifications of the VW T-Roc that will be sold in India. The launch will take place on 18 March 2020 in Delhi.
VW T-Roc colour options in India
- Deep Black Pearl
- Curcuma Yellow + Black Roof (dual-tone)
- Energetic Orange + Black Roof (dual-tone)
- Pure White + Black Roof (dual-tone)
- Ravenna Blue + Black Roof (dual-tone)
- Indium Grey + Black Roof (dual-tone)
VW T-Roc key features in India
- LED headlamps
- LED DRLs
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- LED tail lamps
- Vienna leather seats
- Digital cockpit (11.7-inch virtual instrument cluster)
- Panoramic sunroof
- Electronic Stabilisation Programme (ESP)
- Electronic Differential Lock (EDL)
- Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR)
- Motor-Schleppmoment-Regelung (MSR) or engine drag torque control
- Hill Start Assist (HSA)
- 6 airbags
VW T-Roc specifications in India
|Length
|4.2 metres
|Width
|1.8 metres
|Height
|1.6 metres
|Wheelbase
|2.6 metres
|Boot capacity (rear seat backrests up)
|445 litres
|Boot capacity (rear seat backrests folded down)
|1,290 litres
|Engine
|EA211 1.5-litre TSI-Evo
|Maximum Power
|150 PS
|Maximum Torque
|250 Nm
|Transmission
|7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic
|Drivetrain layout
|Front-wheel drive (FWD)
|0-100 km/h Acceleration Time
|8.4 seconds
|Top Speed
|205 km/h
The VW T-Roc is based on the MQB platform and sits below the VW Tiguan in the German automaker's line-up. Introduced in August 2017, the sub-compact SUV is built with higher standards than the low-cost 2021 VW Taigun. The latter, underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform, will arrive in the second half of 2021.
India will get the VW T-Roc that is manufactured at the Setubal plant (near Lisbon), Portugal, as a CBU import. Expect steep pricing of over INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Segment-wise, its competitors will be the likes of Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta, which are locally manufactured and thus priced way lower.
[Image Source: team-bhp.com]