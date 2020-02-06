India-bound new MG ZS petrol (facelift) - Live From Auto Expo 2020

The 2020 MG ZS petrol (facelift) has made its Indian debut at Auto Expo 2020. The new MG ZS petrol will likely be launched in India next year.

Regular readers would know that the MG ZS EV sold in India is based on the MG ZS ICE model and that the latter had received a facelift in China last year. The new MG ZS has a brawnier front-end with a more aggressively designed hexagonal, honeycomb radiator grille flanked by sharper, LED headlights composed of 21 light sources, sportier bumper and an inverted, bigger lower air dam.

On the sides, the new MG ZS flaunts brand-new 17-inch high-gloss black alloy wheels. The Trophy badge above the shoulder on the left side denotes the fact that we are looking at the sporty variant of the SUV. The red brake callipers and many other styling elements that are seen on the outside on the display model are exclusive to the Trophy configurations.

The rear-end of the 2020 MG ZS, too, is more dynamic. New LED tail lights composed of 8 light sources give a new look to the combination lamps. Like at the front, there are fake air vents with a gloss black surround.

The 2020 MG ZS Trophy (facelift) measures 4,323 mm in length, 1,809 mm in width and 1,653 mm in height. It has a 2,585 mm wheelbase. It is available with only the 1.3L turbocharged petrol engine that produces 120 kW (163 PS) and 230 Nm of torque. Hence the 260TGI badge on the tailgate. This engine is linked to an Aisin-sourced 6-speed automatic transmission that sends drive to the front wheels.

The regular 2020 MG ZS is powered by a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine good for 88 kW (120 PS) and 150 Nm of torque. Buyers going for the standard variant can select between 6-speed MT and CVT.

The interior of the display model has been kept hidden likely to hide the China-only equipment. Unlike the MG ZS EV sold in India, a model based on the old MG ZS, the new MG ZS packs a fully digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system.

The new MG ZS petrol will likely be a locally assembled CKD import in India. Expect its prices to start between INR 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom) here. Our version will likely use the 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine (111 PS/160 Nm) of the pre-facelift model. Expect a 6-speed automatic transmission to be standard here.