MG ZS EV tech specs, variant-wise features & charging addresses revealed

The MG ZS EV was launched in the Indian market today, with prices starting at INR 19.88 lakh* for customers who had pre-booked it till 17 January 2020 and at INR 20.88 lakh* for customers who will book it now. In this post, we cover the technical specifications of the electric SUV variant-wise features and the addresses of the charging facilities created by MG.

MG ZS EV - Variant-wise Features

The MG ZS EV is available in Excite and Exclusive grades. In terms of exteriors, both the grades are mostly no different. Key exterior features include projector headlamps, 17-inch machined alloy wheels, LED DRLs, breathable glow logo and rear spoiler. The only minor difference is the inclusion of Silver roof rails on the higher Exclusive grade.

Both the grades are available with comfort and convenience features such as passive keyless entry with push-button start-stop, electronic gear shift knob, Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) – 3 levels, Eco, Sport & Normal driving modes, cruise control, auto headlamp, driver seat height adjuster, power-adjustable ORVMs, follow-me-home headlamps, remote central locking and much more. Customers seeking some higher-end equipment including a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, PM 2.5 Filter, 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, rain-sensing front wiper and power foldable ORVM will need to opt for the higher Exclusive grade.



An 8-inch touch screen infotainment system is common across the grades, but the i-SMART EV 2.0 connected car features are available in only the Exclusive grade. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration support is included in only the Excite grade right now, but the Exclusive grade will gain that with an update soon. Another difference between these two grades is that the lower grade packs 4 speakers, while the higher grade includes 6 speakers. Moreover, leather seats are also reserved for the latter.

On the safety front, most of the features, including 6 airbags (front, side and curtain), Electronic Stability Control, ABS + EBD + Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Electric Parking Brake, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and more, are standard. The only thing the Excite grade doesn't include is heated ORVMs.

MG ZS EV - Charging Locations

MG Ahmedabad SG Highway (Plot No. 2, Ground Floor, Ahmedabad SG Highway, Makarba, Ahmedabad, Gujarat)

MG Bengaluru Electronic City (195/6/2, Ward No. 192, Bharatena Agrahara, Lava Kusha Nagar, Hosur Road, Bengaluru)

MG Bengaluru ORR (Shree Bhuvaneswari Vokkaligara Sangha, Survey No. 102-1, B Narayanapura, ORR, Bengaluru)

MG Gurgaon Flagship (32 Milestone, Experion Center, Sector 15, NH-8, Gurugram)

MG Lajpat Nagar (EC,A-14, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar- IV, New Delhi)

MG Delhi West Shivaji Marg (Plot No. 31, Shivaji Marg)

MG Noida (D-2, Sector 8, Noida)

MG Mumbai West (JVLR, Jogeshwari Caves Road, Gupha Tekdi, Jogeshwari East, Mumbai)

MG Thane (Shop No. 16A, Dosti Imperia, Ghodbunder Road, Thane West, Thane)

MG ZS EV - Technical Specifications

Also Read: MG E200 two-seater EV to debut at Auto Expo 2020

The MG ZS EV packs an IP67-rated 44.5 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 340 km as standard. It has a single motor mounted at the front, producing 143 PS and 353 Nm of torque. A 0-100 km/h sprint takes 8.5 seconds with this configuration. Charging from 0-80% takes anywhere between 50 minutes (using a 50 kW fast charger) to 7-8 hours (using a 7kW regular charger). The MG ZS EV is available in only Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad and Mumbai at the moment.

MG ZS EV - Prices*

ZS EV Excite - INR 19.88 lakh (for pre-booked units)/INR 20.88 lakh (for new bookings)

ZS EV Exclusive - INR 22.58 lakh (for pre-booked units)/INR 23.58 lakh (for new bookings)

*Ex-showroom