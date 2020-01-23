MG ZS EV launched in India, priced from INR 19.88 lakh [Video]

The MG ZS EV has been launched in India with prices starting at INR 19.88 lakh* for customers who had pre-booked it and at INR 20.88 lakh* for customers who will book it now.

The MG ZS EV is available in Excite and Exclusive grades. 2,800 units were pre-booked till 17 January 2020, and all those units will be sold at INR 19,88,000* (Excite)/INR 22,58,000* (Exclusive). The units that will be booked now will be sold at INR 20,88,000* (Excite)/INR 23,58,000* (Exclusive). Basically customers who had pre-booked their MG ZS EV will benefit from INR 1,00,000* savings. The pure electric SUV is available in five cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

The MG ZS EV comes kitted with an IP67-rated 44.5 kWh battery pack which is responsible for powering a single motor mounted at the front. The battery pack is manufactured by SAIC-CATL. The motor delivers 142.7 PS of power and 353 Nm of torque. It pushes the ZS EV from 0-100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds. The electric drivetrain has been developed by United Automotive Electronic Systems, a joint venture of Bosch and Zhong-Lian Automotive Electronics.



The MG EV comes with the features such as the projector headlamps, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED tail lights, PM 2.5 air filter, i-SMART EV 2.0 infotainment system with eSIM and Wi-Fi connectivity for connected vehicle features and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. Its EV-specific updates including the battery and range status, charging information, eco-friendly updates, range alert, 360 spider navigation, charging station info and voice recognition, all of which can be accessed via the i-SMART EV 2.0 infotainment system.



The MG ZS EV has already made waves in the Indian market and that is apparent from the fact that it has already gathered over 2,800 bookings within a month (earlier, the official number stated was 2,100). It competes with the Tata Nexon EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric.

*Ex-showroom, applicable cities