Royal Enfield developing electric motorcycles - Report

The days of ICE-powered motorcycles are numbered. No matter how much enthusiasts dislike that, the revolutionary shift to electric power is inevitable. Today, every manufacturer is working double-time to take on the electrification challenge and Chennai-based manufacturer Royal Enfield does not want to be left behind.

Speaking to ET Auto, the company’s CEO, Mr. Vinod Dasari, has confirmed that Royal Enfield has commenced work on electric motorcycles. In fact, despite the downturn in the market, Royal Enfield has not reduced the capital infusion for the year and is using the amount for the development of new products which also includes electric bikes.

Earlier in April 2019, Royal Enfield had announced a capital investment of INR 700 crores. This amount was to be used for the development of new platforms and products. Also, the company wanted to complete the construction of the Technology Centre, and Phase-2 of the Vallam Vadagal plant in Tamil Nadu.

This financial year (FY 2019-20), Royal Enfield had announced a production plan of 9.5 lakh units. However, until the month of October, the volumes stood at just 4,22,142 units because of the economic slowdown in the company's biggest market. In comparison, the volumes in the financial year 2018-19 stood at 8,22,724 motorcycles.

Royal Enfield’s present product portfolio entails retro-styled single-cylinder motorcycles like the Bullet, Classic, and Thunderbird, all with 350 cc and 500 cc engines. A 411 cc adventure-oriented Himalayan rounds up the single-cylinder product portfolio. Premium offerings include the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor 650. These two motorcycles, thanks to the brand appeal and highly accessible pricing, have become a market leader amongst middleweight motorcycles in India.

In other news, Royal Enfield has unveiled a flat tracker based on the Royal Enfield Himalayan at Rider Mania 2019. While these bikes will not be sold to the general public, they will be used at Royal Enfield Slide School.

