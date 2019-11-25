Royal Enfield Himalayan FT 411 unveiled at Rider Mania 2019

Royal Enfield has unveiled a special custom build of the Royal Enfield Himalayan at Rider Mania 2019. This flat track styled motorcycle has been built by the folks at Autologue Design and will be used by the Chennai-based manufacturer at its Slide School. This special riding school will be organised at Big Rock Dirt Park in Bengaluru.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan FT 411 features new bodywork. The retro-styled headlamp has been replaced with a number board, while the analogue instrumentation has been removed. Autologue Design has removed the stock exhaust and introduced a performance exhaust system from S&S. In typical flat tracker style, the Himalayan FT 411 also ditches the front brake. Also, the motorcycle has been shod with special 18-inch tyres from Timsun (TS697) which interestingly are tubeless units, unlike the stock bike’s tube styled setup.

Other changes to the bodywork include a new fibre bodywork for the tail section and number plate. The battery and other electrical components have been relocated. The airbox has been removed, while the air intake is a new performance-oriented unit. Besides that, the chassis of the Royal Enfield Himalayan FT 411 is the same as that of the stock bike. However, the motorcycle gets new custom-built sprockets. The front fenders have been removed, while the seat assembly is a new custom-built unit. All four turn signals and rear footpegs have been removed.

Autologue Design has not tinkered around with the powertrain. The Himalayan FT 411 is powered by the same 411 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected engine. Coupled to a 5-speed gearbox, the engine produces 24.5 PS of power and 32 Nm of torque. The kerb weight of the stock bike is pegged at 194 kg, while the custom Royal Enfield Himalayan FT 411 weighs just 164 kg thanks to all the weight loss regime.

Royal Enfield Himalayan is soon set to gain new colour options (Lake Blue, Rock Red and Gravel Grey). The stock bike at present is priced at INR 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

