BS-VI compliant Royal Enfield Thunderbird spied sans camouflage

The 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird has been spotted completely without camouflage. Images shared by GaadiWaadi reveal several changes to the motorcycle, including a new chassis and updated bodywork styling.

Moving away from a single-cradle chassis setup, the new motorcycle gets a new double-cradle chassis. The single, circular headlamp appears to be smaller than the outgoing version and gets a chrome outline. Also, the twin pod-instrumentation makes way for a single pod unit, similar to the one seen in the Bajaj Avenger Street 220. However, the one on the new Thunderbird will be a mix of digital and analogue.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan FT 411 unveiled at Rider Mania 2019

The 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird X features front disc on the right side instead of left. Besides that, the rear disc also finds a home on the right side, while a dual-channel ABS will add to the safety net.

Other changes to the Royal Enfield Thunderbird include a new fuel tank, side panels, a more prominent split seat and forward-set rider footpegs. The suspension duties continue to be administered by a conventional telescopic fork at the front and twin shocks at the rear. Also, the handlebar is a new unit, different from the one seen on the present version of Thunderbird 350 and Thunderbird X. The tail lamp is a new unit, while the grab rail is a completely restyled, split unit.

Also Read: 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird - IAB Rendering

Precious little details are known about the powertrain of the new 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird. With the 500 cc variant soon to be dropped, the new Thunderbird will be available only with a smaller 350 cc mill. However, the new BS-VI compliant engine will be fuel-injected and will use an overhead cam layout instead of push-rods.

The current Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350's 346 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine makes 20.07 PS of power and 28 Nm of torque. The old model is at present priced at INR 1.56 lakh, while the Thunderbird 350X costs Rs 1.64 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

[Source: Gaadiwaadi]

Also Read: EICMA 2019: Royal Enfield stall walkaround