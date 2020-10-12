Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO revealed, India launch likely

Ducati has revealed a new version of the Scrambler 1100 called the Dark PRO. It is supposed to be the entry-level model in the Scrambler 1100 family. For now, it has been made available only for the European markets, however, Ducati is expected to launch it in India as well.

As the name suggests, the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO features a dark colour scheme which enhances the overall visual appeal of the motorcycle. It has the same iconic and original design as the other two models in the range, however, it stands out from its elder siblings thanks to its matte black colour with natural anodised aluminium parts and classic-styled rearview mirrors.

In terms of performance, the Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO gets the same 1,079cc L-twin engine which powers the Scrambler 1100 PRO and Sport PRO. This motor is capable of pumping out 85 bhp of maximum power at 7500 rpm. As for the torque, it makes 88 Nm which kicks in at 4750 rpm.

Although the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO is a much affordable model, it features a decent number of electronic rider aids such as Ducati Traction Control (DTC), which has been specifically tuned for this motorcycle, Cornering ABS, three Riding Modes that include Active, Journey, and City.

While there is no official statement from Ducati regarding the launch of the new Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO in the Indian market, the fact that the Italian company introduced the BS6 models of the Scrambler 1100 PRO and Sport PRO last month makes us believe that there is a possibility of the new Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO reaching our shores eventually.

In other news, the all-new Ducati Multistrada V4 has become the first motorcycle in the world to feature front and rear radar tech.

