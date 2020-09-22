The BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro first teaser image was released earlier this month. Then last week, the Italian company announced the launch date of its second BS6-compliant motorcycle in India. Now, Ducati India has finally introduced the new less polluting BS6 Scrambler 1100 Pro and Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro in our country.

The new BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro models are designed to be the most complete Scramblers ever. They have been given several new features that make them that much more desirable. For example, the stainless steel dual exhaust set up looks phenomenal and true to the Scrambler genre of motorcycles. Also, the low number plate holder is a typical Ducati touch which we are a fan of ever since it made its appearance in the mighty Diavel. Some of the other key features of the new BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro models include machined-finished aluminium covers, retro-inspired LED headlamp, stylish alloy wheels, and gorgeous fuel tank.

While most of the elements on the new BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro are identical, there are indeed some differences. For instance, the former offers a more relaxed and comfortable riding position whereas the latter has a somewhat sportier riding stance thanks to the low-slung handlebars. The Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro also has Ohlins suspension at both front and back and cafe racer-styled bar-end mirrors.

To ensure that both the new Scramblers provide agile manoeuvring and outstanding safety in every condition, Ducati has provided a few electronics such as the Ducati Traction Control, Bosch Cornering ABS, and adjustable riding modes.

Powering the new BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro is a 1100cc, L-twin engine which now complies with the Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. It has been tuned to pump out a maximum power of 86 hp at 7500 rpm and the peak torque of 88 Nm kicks in at 4750 rpm. Riders will find the smooth delivery of power and torque throughout the rev-band of the new Scramblers very useful and enjoyable.

The BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro has been priced at INR 11.95 lakh* whereas the BS6 Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro will set you back by INR 13.74 lakh*

*Ex-showroom