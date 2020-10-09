Ducati Multistrada V4 official presentation date announced

Ducati’s insanely powerful and highly advanced V4 engine was first seen in the mighty Panigale V4 followed by the death-scary Streetfighter V4. Now, the company’s third motorcycle to feature this bombarding motor will be the upcoming Ducati Multistrada V4, whose official presentation date has been announced.

Ducati has been testing the spanking-new Multistrada V4 for quite some time now. The very-capable ADV has recently entered production at the company’s factory in Borgo Panigale. Ducati will officially pull the sheets off of the motorcycle on 4 November.

While the exact specifications of the new Multistrada V4 have not been disclosed yet, it is likely to be powered by the same 1100cc 90-degree V4 engine which has been deployed in the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4. Ducati will, however, tune this mill to suit the go-anywhere character of the Multistrada.

In terms of electronics, the new Multistrada V4 is expected to come equipped with traction control, IMU, and several rider modes. The showstopper, however, will be radar-based technology which has made the Multistrada V4 the world’s first motorcycle to feature front and rear radar tech.

Each radar has compact dimensions (70 x 60 x 28 mm), similar to a modern action camera. Weighing only 190 g, they integrate perfectly into the bike. The front radar of the Ducati Multistrada V4 controls the operation of the ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control) whereas the rear radar can detect and report vehicles positioned in the so-called blind spot, i.e., the area not visible either directly by the rider or through the rearview mirror. The BSD (Blind Spot Detection) system also signals an approaching vehicle from behind at high speed.

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 is expected to bring a revolution in the segment in terms of performance and safety. More details regarding the latest Italian ADV should be released on 4 November.

