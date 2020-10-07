Ducati Multistrada V4 is the world’s 1st bike with front & rear radar tech

It is not the latest news that an all-new Ducati Multistrada V4 has been under development. Several spy shots of the motorcycle are the proof. Also, the Italian company has been working on radar-based technology for its bikes. Now, as the new Multistrada V4 enters production at the brand’s factory in Borgo Panigale, Ducati has announced that the V4-powered ADV is the world’s first motorcycle to feature front and rear radar tech.

Radars are advanced aid systems capable of supporting and making riding more comfortable thanks to their ability to reconstruct the reality surrounding the motorcycle. The front and rear radar tech of the Ducati Multistrada V4 has been developed and produced in close cooperation with Bosch.

Each radar has compact dimensions (70 x 60 x 28 mm), similar to a modern action camera. Weighing only 190 g, they integrate perfectly into the bike. The front radar of the Ducati Multistrada V4 controls the operation of the ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), which through controlled braking and acceleration automatically adjusts the distance (selectable on four levels) from other vehicles when riding at a speed between 30 and 160 km/h. The system allows for more comfortable riding, especially on long motorway journeys.

The rear radar of the Ducati Multistrada V4 can detect and report vehicles positioned in the so-called blind spot, i.e., the area not visible either directly by the rider or through the rearview mirror. The BSD (Blind Spot Detection) system also signals an approaching vehicle from behind at high speed.

Also Read: MyDucati App launched, available for both iOS & Android

The development of radar-based safety systems for two-wheelers has had been carried out by several motorcycle companies at a fast pace. It was only a matter of time when these hi-tech systems made it to the production bikes. And Ducati has done just that. With the inclusion of the front and rear radar tech on the latest Multistrada V4, Ducati has taken the level of safety features in two-wheelers a notch higher. We wouldn’t be surprised to see more brands including radar-based tech in their products in the near future.