Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO to be launched in India in Q3 2020 - Report

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO will be launched in India in the third quarter of 2020, as per a new media report. It could have been launched sooner but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ducati had to alter its plan.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO has all the traits of a Scrambler along with some new features that make it even more interesting. For example, it comes with a new dual-tone ‘Ocean Drive’ colour scheme which perfectly gels with the blacked-out tubular steel frame and aluminium rear frame. The new RHS-mounted dual-exhausts look very sporty.

Powering the Scrambler 1100 PRO is a 1,079 cc L-twin engine. It is an air-cooled mill which produces 90.5 Nm of torque and 84.7 PS of power. The powerplant complies with the Euro 5 emission standards and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The Scrambler 1100 PRO features ride-by-wire technology along with 3 riding modes. It also has Ducati Traction Control (DTC).

The Scrambler 1100 PRO has another version called the Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO. It has the same engine as the standard model. However, some elements make it look even sportier. For example, it has a Matte Black colour scheme, low-set handlebars and cafe racer-styled rearview mirrors. It also benefits from Ohlins suspension, for better performance. At the moment, it is unclear whether Ducati will launch the Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO in India.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V2 to be launched in India soon

In other news, the Indian launch of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 has been delayed. The Ducati Panigale V4’s naked sibling was originally scheduled to be launched in our country this year, but Ducati has postponed it to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.