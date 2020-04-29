Ducati Panigale V2 to be launched in India soon - IAB Report

Ducati has released a teaser image of the Panigale V2. The Ducati Panigale 959 successor will be launched in India soon.

The Ducati Panigale V2 was first unveiled at the EICMA 2019. The Italian sportbike in Ducati Red colour scheme gathered a lot of attention from enthusiasts all over the globe. The Panigale V2 looks very similar to the mighty Ducati Panigale V4, but it's basically an upgraded Ducati Panigale 959.

Ducati has done a phenomenal job with the design of the Panigale V2. Features like the dual headlights, chiselled fairing, sculpted fuel tank, step-up seat with a high-rise tail section, gorgeous alloy wheels, and, of course, the single-sided swingarm, make the motorcycle look stunning. It also has a compact and sporty exhaust.

The Ducati Panigale V2 uses a 955 cc Superquadro, Desmodromic, 90-degree V-Twin engine. This powerplant churns out 155 HP of power at 10,750 rpm and 104 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox that is accompanied by a bi-directional quickshifter. The Panigale V2 has 5 BHP and 2 Nm more than the Panigale 959.

In terms of electronics, the Panigale V2 features a 6-axis IMU, cornering ABS, traction control, engine brake control, wheelie control, and 3 riding modes - Race, Sport, Street. The bike has a 4.3-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster which shows information such as Ducati Lap Timer GPS (DLT GPS), Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) and Ducati Data Analyser+ GPS (DDA+ GPS).

The suspension setup on the Ducati Panigale V2 includes fully-adjustable 43 mm Showa Big Piston Fork (BPF) at the front and fully-adjustable Sachs mono-shock at the back. Braking comes from dual 320 mm semi-floating discs with radially mounted Brembo Monobloc M4.32 4-piston callipers at the front and a single 245 mm disc with 2-piston calliper at the rear.

The launch of the Ducati Panigale V2 in India is just around the corner. It is likely to cost over INR 15 lakh (ex-showroom).