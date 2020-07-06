Is This The Dual-Clutch Automatic Version Of The Tata Nexon?

The Tata Nexon has a lot of features that work in its favour. It is good looking, gets decently powerful engines, is priced well, ranks high in International safety tests and has a lot of features that you can use to boast to your friends and family. It is no wonder that Tata fanboys go hardcore in every Tata Nexon debate and swarm in to annihilate anyone who speaks ill. Well, it may not be as dramatic but you get the picture. However, one aspect that none of the fans can even argue it lacks is the sheer driving pleasure. A big part of that is due to lack of a fun-to-shift transmission. If you do not not choose the manual, the only other option you have is a 6-speed automated manual. While these are beneficial for fuel efficiency, push them hard and all you are rewarded with is an increased engine noise and time to contemplate your life’s decisions. However, recent shots of a Tata Nexon test mule may change all of that.

On some open stretches of road in Pune, similar to spy shots of the Tata Tiago diesel variant and Tata Altroz turbo variant being tested, recent shots of what believe to be a dual-clutch transmission variant of the Tata Nexon were snapped. Now, Tata bosses have already pointed out about their plans of upgrading their model line-up every couple of months. In line with that promise, this version of the Tata Nexon could very well be the upgraded DCT version. Now this move will bring Tata Motors a step closer to the kind of features and driving performance offered by the Kia Seltos 1.4 DCT, Hyundai Creta1.4 DCT and Hyundai Venue DCT.

Currently, the Tata Nexon offers two engine options, which could be mated to two transmission options. You can opt for a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motors making 118bhp/170Nm of torque or a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel motor with 108bhp/260Nm of torque. The transmission options available are either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automated manual transmission. When launched, the Tata Nexon DCT is likely to only be available with the petrol unit, in XZ or XZ(O) top-spec trims and at a premium of INR 30,000 over the AMT version of similar spec.

Image Courtesy: TeamBHP

