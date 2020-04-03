New Tata Nexon with sunroof launched in cheaper grades

The new Tata Nexon with sunroof is now available in cheaper grades called ‘XZ+ (S)’ and ‘XZA+ (S)’. The price of the new model in these new grades starts at INR 10.10 lakh* and INR 10.70 lakh* respectively.
At launch, the new Tata Nexon was available with electric sunroof in only the range-topping XZ+ (O) and XZA+ (O) grades. The XZ+ (S) grade is positioned between the XZ+ and XZ+ (O) grades. The XZA+ (S) grade, similarly, is positioned between the XZA+ and XZA+ (O) grades.
The new XZ+ (S) and XZA+ (S) grades include several more features over the XZ+ and XZA+ grades respectively apart from an electric sunroof. Tata Motors equips the new Nexon specified in the new grades with automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather-wrapped gear knob, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), cruise control and Xpress Cool as well.
The table below will help you understand which features the new XZ+ (S) and XZA+ (S) grades include in addition to the XZ+ and XZA+ grades and which features of the XZ+ (O) and XZA+ (O) grades they miss out on:
|Feature
|XZ+/XZA+
|XZ+ (S)/XZA+ (S)
|XZ+ (O)/XZA+ (O)
|Electric Sunroof
|-
|✓
|✓
|Leather-wrapped steering wheel
|-
|✓
|✓
|Leather-wrapped gear knob
|-
|✓
|✓
|Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
|-
|✓
|✓
|Automatic headlamps
|-
|✓
|✓
|Rain-sensing wipers
|-
|✓
|✓
|Cruise control
|-
|✓
|✓
|Xpress Cool
|-
|✓
|✓
|iRA - connected technology app
|-
|-
|✓
|Remote vehicle control through smartphone - headlights, lock & horn
|-
|-
|✓
|Live vehicle diagnostics
|-
|-
|✓
|Vehicle live location track & set geo-fence
|-
|-
|✓
|Valet mode
|-
|-
|✓
|Trip analytics & Tribes
|-
|-
|✓
The new Tata Nexon XZ+ (S) and new Tata Nexon XZA+ (S) are available with both the engines, the BS6 1.2-litre Revotron turbocharged petrol unit and the BS6 1.5-litre Revotorq turbocharged diesel unit. The former has a 6-speed manual transmission, while the latter has a 6-speed automated manual transmission. You can know more about the new Tata Nexon in our launch story.
New Tata Nexon XZ+ (S) Prices*
- XZ+ (S) petrol - INR 10,10,000
- XZ+ (S) Dual Tone petrol - INR 10,30,000
- XZ+ (S) diesel - INR 11,60,000
- XZ+ (S) Dual Tone diesel - INR 11,80,000
New Tata Nexon XZA+ (S) Prices*
- XZA+ (S) petrol - INR 10,70,000
- XZA+ (S) Dual Tone petrol - INR 10,90,000
- XZA+ (S) diesel - INR 12,20,000
- XZA+ (S) Dual Tone diesel - INR 12,40,000
*Ex-showroom India