New Tata Nexon with sunroof launched in cheaper grades

03/04/2020 - 14:53 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
The new Tata Nexon with sunroof is now available in cheaper grades called ‘XZ+ (S)’ and ‘XZA+ (S)’. The price of the new model in these new grades starts at INR 10.10 lakh* and INR 10.70 lakh* respectively.

New Tata Nexon 2020 Facelift Front Three Quarters
Until now, Tata Motors was offering electric sunroof in the new Nexon in only the range-topping XZ+ (O) and XZA+ (O) grades.

At launch, the new Tata Nexon was available with electric sunroof in only the range-topping XZ+ (O) and XZA+ (O) grades. The XZ+ (S) grade is positioned between the XZ+ and XZ+ (O) grades. The XZA+ (S) grade, similarly, is positioned between the XZA+ and XZA+ (O) grades.

The new XZ+ (S) and XZA+ (S) grades include several more features over the XZ+ and XZA+ grades respectively apart from an electric sunroof. Tata Motors equips the new Nexon specified in the new grades with automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather-wrapped gear knob, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), cruise control and Xpress Cool as well.

The table below will help you understand which features the new XZ+ (S) and XZA+ (S) grades include in addition to the XZ+ and XZA+ grades and which features of the XZ+ (O) and XZA+ (O) grades they miss out on:

FeatureXZ+/XZA+XZ+ (S)/XZA+ (S)XZ+ (O)/XZA+ (O)
Electric Sunroof-
Leather-wrapped steering wheel-
Leather-wrapped gear knob-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System-
Automatic headlamps-
Rain-sensing wipers-
Cruise control-
Xpress Cool-
iRA - connected technology app--
Remote vehicle control through smartphone - headlights, lock & horn--
Live vehicle diagnostics--
Vehicle live location track & set geo-fence--
Valet mode--
Trip analytics & Tribes--

The new Tata Nexon XZ+ (S) and new Tata Nexon XZA+ (S) are available with both the engines, the BS6 1.2-litre Revotron turbocharged petrol unit and the BS6 1.5-litre Revotorq turbocharged diesel unit. The former has a 6-speed manual transmission, while the latter has a 6-speed automated manual transmission. You can know more about the new Tata Nexon in our launch story.

New Tata Nexon XZ+ (S) Prices*

  • XZ+ (S) petrol - INR 10,10,000
  • XZ+ (S) Dual Tone petrol - INR 10,30,000
  • XZ+ (S) diesel - INR 11,60,000
  • XZ+ (S) Dual Tone diesel - INR 11,80,000

New Tata Nexon XZA+ (S) Prices*

  • XZA+ (S) petrol - INR 10,70,000
  • XZA+ (S) Dual Tone petrol - INR 10,90,000
  • XZA+ (S) diesel - INR 12,20,000
  • XZA+ (S) Dual Tone diesel - INR 12,40,000

*Ex-showroom India

New Tata Nexon (facelift) - Image Gallery

