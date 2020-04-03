New Tata Nexon with sunroof launched in cheaper grades

The new Tata Nexon with sunroof is now available in cheaper grades called ‘XZ+ (S)’ and ‘XZA+ (S)’. The price of the new model in these new grades starts at INR 10.10 lakh* and INR 10.70 lakh* respectively.

At launch, the new Tata Nexon was available with electric sunroof in only the range-topping XZ+ (O) and XZA+ (O) grades. The XZ+ (S) grade is positioned between the XZ+ and XZ+ (O) grades. The XZA+ (S) grade, similarly, is positioned between the XZA+ and XZA+ (O) grades.

The new XZ+ (S) and XZA+ (S) grades include several more features over the XZ+ and XZA+ grades respectively apart from an electric sunroof. Tata Motors equips the new Nexon specified in the new grades with automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather-wrapped gear knob, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), cruise control and Xpress Cool as well.

The table below will help you understand which features the new XZ+ (S) and XZA+ (S) grades include in addition to the XZ+ and XZA+ grades and which features of the XZ+ (O) and XZA+ (O) grades they miss out on:

Feature XZ+/XZA+ XZ+ (S)/XZA+ (S) XZ+ (O)/XZA+ (O) Electric Sunroof - ✓ ✓ Leather-wrapped steering wheel - ✓ ✓ Leather-wrapped gear knob - ✓ ✓ Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - ✓ ✓ Automatic headlamps - ✓ ✓ Rain-sensing wipers - ✓ ✓ Cruise control - ✓ ✓ Xpress Cool - ✓ ✓ iRA - connected technology app - - ✓ Remote vehicle control through smartphone - headlights, lock & horn - - ✓ Live vehicle diagnostics - - ✓ Vehicle live location track & set geo-fence - - ✓ Valet mode - - ✓ Trip analytics & Tribes - - ✓

The new Tata Nexon XZ+ (S) and new Tata Nexon XZA+ (S) are available with both the engines, the BS6 1.2-litre Revotron turbocharged petrol unit and the BS6 1.5-litre Revotorq turbocharged diesel unit. The former has a 6-speed manual transmission, while the latter has a 6-speed automated manual transmission. You can know more about the new Tata Nexon in our launch story.

New Tata Nexon XZ+ (S) Prices*

XZ+ (S) petrol - INR 10,10,000

XZ+ (S) Dual Tone petrol - INR 10,30,000

XZ+ (S) diesel - INR 11,60,000

XZ+ (S) Dual Tone diesel - INR 11,80,000

New Tata Nexon XZA+ (S) Prices*

XZA+ (S) petrol - INR 10,70,000

XZA+ (S) Dual Tone petrol - INR 10,90,000

XZA+ (S) diesel - INR 12,20,000

XZA+ (S) Dual Tone diesel - INR 12,40,000

Also Read: Top 5 first-in-segment features of Tata HBX - IAB Picks

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Tata Motors updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom India