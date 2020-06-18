Tata Nexon EV to join government patrolling fleet in Kerala - Report

The Tata Nexon EV is the first Tata EV targeted primarily at private customers. In Kerala, the state’s Motor Vehicle Department has ordered 65 units of this electric SUV.

The Tata Nexon EV ordered by Kerala’s MVD will be used for patrolling by 65 Enforcement Squads of the Safe Kerala project. The state's MVD is going to lease the Tata Nexon EV from EESL, the government body which procures EVs for government use in bulk directly from automakers. It’s going for a dry lease contract, thus the EVs will be supplied without a chauffeur. The validity of the contract will be eight years and MVD will pay the whole amount upfront. A charging station will be set up at the office of all 65 Enforcement Squads.

The Tata Nexon EV is available with only a 30.2 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. This battery pack is IP67-certified. It takes 1 hour to be charged from 0% to 80% using a fast charger and 8.5 hours to be charged from 10% to 90% using a normal charger. The energy consumption rating is 100 Wh/km and the range is 312 km.

Tata Motors uses an IP67-certified electric motor that generates 129 PS of maximum power and 245 Nm of maximum torque in the Nexon EV. The company offers an 8 year/1.60 lakh km warranty for both battery pack and electric motor. The vehicle warranty coverage is 3 year/1.25 lakh km. The Tata Nexon EV can accelerate from 0-60 km/h in 4.6 seconds and 0-100 km/h in 9.9 seconds. The driver can select from two drive modes: Drive and Sport.

Tata Nexon EV - Price*

Nexon EV XM - INR 13,99,000

Nexon EV XZ+ - INR 14,99,000

Nexon EV XZ+ LUX - INR 15,99,000

Tata Nexon EV - Availability

Ahmedabad

Bengaluru

Chakan

Chandigarh

Chennai

Coimbatore

Delhi

Dombivali

Faridabad

Ghaziabad

Gurgaon

Hyderabad

Jaipur

Kalyan

Kannur

Kanpur

Kochi

Kolkata

Kottayam

Kozhikode

Lucknow

Ludhiana

Mira Road

Mumbai

Nagpur

Noida

Pune

Surat

Thane

Thiruvananthapuram

Vasai

Visakhapatnam

Also Read: 5 things you didn’t know about the Tata Sierra EV Concept

*Ex-showroom India

[News Source: thehindu.com]

[Image Source: youtube.com]