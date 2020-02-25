Tata Nexon gets a bigger, more powerful petrol engine

The Tata Nexon has received a slightly bigger, considerably more powerful petrol engine with its mid-cycle update that marks its transition from BS-IV to BS-VI emission norms.

The pre-facelift Tata Nexon’s petrol engine was a BS-IV 1,198 cc Revotron turbocharged three-cylinder unit that developed 110 PS at 5,000 rpm and 170 Nm of torque at 1,750-,4000 rpm. The facelifted Tata Nexon’s petrol engine is a BS-VI 1,199 cc Revotron turbocharged three-cylinder unit that produces 120 PS at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of torque at 1,750-4,000 rpm. What has remained unchanged are the transmission choices (6-speed manual and 6-speed automated manual).

As for the 1.5-litre Revotorq turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine, its displacement and outputs haven't changed with the BS-VI upgrade. However, the maximum power (110 PS) is now delivered at 3,750 rpm (instead of 4,000 rpm), which also is an improvement. This engine is also offered with the carried over the 6-speed manual and 6-speed automated manual transmissions.

The new Tata Nexon has a more powerful design, thanks to the IMPACT 2.0 Design language. The facelifted SUV features a bumped-up hood to showcase its heightened muscularity and aggressiveness and sharper headlamps with tri-arrow shaped DRLs to portray its sportier character and levelled-up sophistication. Other noteworthy exterior revisions include new radiator grille, new lower grille featuring tri-arrow pattern, new 16-inch alloy wheels, restyled bumpers and tweaked tail lamps with tri-arrow LED signature.

The 2020 Tata Nexon packs some interior enhancements as well. It features a new, flat-bottom steering wheel and a new, digital instrument console. Also new are the tri-arrow embellishments on the dashboard mid-pad and the tri-arrow pattern on the seat fabric. Unlike the old model, the new model is available with an electric sunroof. This is the company’s first vehicle to feature its connected technology platform iRA, which brings new technologies like What3Words, geofencing, vehicle locator, natural voice recognition and more.

The prices of the 2020 Tata Nexon start at INR 6.95 lakh* and go up to INR 12.70 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom India