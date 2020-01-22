2020 Tata Nexon launched in India, priced from INR 6.95 lakh [Video]

Tata Motors has launched the facelifted Tata Nexon in India, with prices starting at INR 6.95 lakh* for the petrol variant and INR 8.45 lakh* for the diesel variants.

The new Tata Nexon looks very similar to the zero-emission EV sibling, the Nexon EV. Save for the minor differences, such as the blue highlights, for instance, there's little left not identical to the zero-emission model. On the other hand, it now comes with a much bolder and more matured design in comparison to the model it replaces. The visual highlights of the new Nexon include the redesigned headlamps, claw-like fog lamp garnish, new bumper and the tri-arrow pattern inserts on the redesigned radiator grille.

At the back, the 2020 Tata Nexon sports a new combination lamp with signature tri-arrow pattern. Moreover, there is also a tweaked black styling frame, new rear bumper and relocated 'Nexon' branding which has now been shifted to the centre position.

The new Tata Nexon will be available in 6 colour options including the Foliage, Flame Red, Tectonic Blue, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey and Calgary White along with dual-tone roof options.

The 2020 Tata Nexon will feature the company's ‘iRA Tech’ – the new connected car technology. The company says that this application has been developed specifically for the Indian market and caters to its unique driving conditions. Speaking of which, the ‘iRA Tech’ consists of technologies such as What3Words, Connected Safety, Natural Voice system and the Tribes app.



Inside, there are quite a number of changes including a new digitised instrument cluster unit, a new flat-bottom steering wheel, along with the use of lighter interior colours. Its feature list includes drive modes (Eco, City and Sport), park assist with camera, rear sensors, projector headlamps, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, voice command recognition, voice alerts, shark fin antenna, rear AC vents, steering mounted audio, rear seat central armrest and smart key with push-button start (PEPS).

The new Tata Nexon is available with two engine options: 110 PS/170 Nm 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and 110 PS/260 Nm 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel, both BS-VI compliant units. The transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automated manual units.

The 2020 Tata Nexon rivals the likes of 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300.

*ex-showroom, India