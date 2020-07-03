With the advent of BS-VI emission norms, many manufacturers decided to forgo diesel versions of popular models in the country. Tata Motors was one of these few with the discontinuation of the 1.05-litre BS-4 Revotorq versions of Tata Tiago and Tigor. While the company did introduce updated 2020MY versions of these cars earlier this year, they left out one key component - a diesel mill. However, some recent spy shots have caught a completely camouflaged version of the latest Tata Tiago undergoing developmental tests in Tamil Nadu. This was exactly where pictures of the upcoming Tata Altroz turbo petrol variants were taken being tested as well.

Now before we delve deeper into what model this could be, let’s rule out the possibilities. With Tata’s joint venture with Jayem Automobiles dropped and no indications of high-performance upgrades, it is safe to rule out the possibility of a BS-VI Tiago JTP. Also, with clear signs of exhaust tips jutting out the back, this isn’t the Tiago EV being tested either. So all this leaves the possibility of an updated diesel engine being contemplated for the Tiago and Tigor lineup. While upgrades to the BS-4 1.05-litre Revotorq engine were too expensive and provided no real benefit over the BS-6 Revotron petrol engine, the unit on test could very well be the updated 1.5-litre BS-6 Revotorq unit. This engine can be found doing duty under the hood the Tata Altroz and Tata Nexon as well. However, there is also a possibility of an entirely new powertrain being tested and evaluated for the Tiago and Tigor lineup.

The BS-VI petrol version of the 2020 Tata Tiago was launched at the start of the year, and retails with a starting price tag of INR 4.6 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the car is a 1.2-litre engine which is capable of developing 84 bhp and 113Nm of torque. With a full tank, it has a driving range of 693km, taking into account a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.8kmpl.

