Could this spy shot be of upcoming Tata Altroz turbo petrol variant?

A test mule of the Tata Altroz has been spotted. It could be the turbo petrol variant of the popular hatchback.

The latest spy shot of the Tata Altroz is said to be taken in Coimbatore. It can be seen in the spy picture that the test mule is heavily camouflaged. Thus, the variant of the car is unclear. However, considering that Tata Motors has been working on the Altroz turbo petrol variant for quite some time now and that the hatchback is expected to be launched in the country during the festive season this year, the test mule in the spy shot is likely to be of the Tata Altroz turbo petrol variant.

Tata Motors has not released any information regarding the Altroz turbo petrol variant. However, in terms of aesthetics, it would be similar to the other variants that are already available in the market. Features such as large attractive headlamps, sporty front bumper, stylish alloy wheels, black window sills, unique blacked-out rear end with signature taillamps, roof-mounted rear spoiler are expected to find their way in the Altroz turbo petrol variant as well.

On the inside, the Tata Altroz turbo petrol variant would come equipped with a semi-digital instrument panel, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay support, USB fast charger, rear AC vents, cruise control, illuminated and cooled glove box and idle start-stop system.

The biggest change in the Tata Altroz turbo petrol variant will be in the engine department. While we don’t have the official confirmation from the company yet, based on the earlier reports, there’s going to be a 1.2-litre turbocharged 3-cylinder mill under the hood. It is the same unit that was used in the Tata Altroz Geneva Edition from the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. This engine is capable of churning out 102 PS of maximum power and 141 Nm of torque. It is likely to be paired to a 5-speed manual with a DCT as an option.

[Source: rushlane.com]