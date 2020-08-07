Royal Enfield Classic 500 transformed into a 180 kmph lustrous cafe racer

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 might have been discontinued in the Indian market but that did not stop Cycle City Customs from Ludhiana to create a lustrous cafe racer based on the retro-styled 500cc motorcycle. Named as the ‘Vajra’, this modified Royal Enfield Classic 500 has gone through some serious fat loss and engine enhancements which have made it capable to achieve an impressive top speed of 180 kmph.

One look at the Royal Enfield Vajra and it seems that Cycle City Customs left no stone unturned on this project. These guys have modified several parts on this custom cafe racer. To begin with, there is a single-seat to gel with the overall theme of the motorcycle. Then we have the visible red frame which strikes perfect contrast over the chrome-finished aluminium bodywork of the machine.

The front end of the Vajra has been completely revamped. There is a larger disc for improved braking. The stock front telescopic forks have been replaced by a pair of USDs sourced from a KTM. Low-set clip-on handlebars give the modified Royal Enfield Classic 500 a somewhat dedicated and cafe racer riding stance. Most of the rear end of this custom project is empty. What you get is a fat-ass Pirelli tyre and a beautifully crafted custom exhaust peeking out. The rear drum brake from the original bike has given way to a disc brake with steel braided lines.

Now coming to the performance, Cycle City Customs has performed quite an overhaul to the 500cc stock engine of the Royal Enfield Classic 500. They have increased the displacement to 612cc and used several new components such as gaskets, bearings, high-compression Wossner piston and Dynojet PC5 plug-in ECU. The result is a peak output of 40 bhp. Also, the fat-loss brought the weight of the motorcycle down to 154 kg. With this power-to-weight ratio, the Vajra should be decently quick off the line and flat out, it is capable of achieving a top speed of 180 kmph.

