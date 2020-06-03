BS6 TVS NTorq 125 gets its first price hike - IAB Report

TVS has increased the prices of the BS6 NTorq 125. All the variants of the sporty 125 cc scooter have become INR 910 more expensive now.

The TVS NTorq 125 is one of the most attractive scooters available in the segment. Its aerodynamic design helps it to stand out of the crowd and lure in many customers, especially the youngsters. The NTorq 125 received its BS6 update in February this year. It was launched at a starting price of INR 65,975*. Prices of all the 3 variants of the scooter have been hiked now.

BS6 TVS NTorq 125 Price

The BS6 TVS NTorq 125 is now available at a starting price of INR 66,885* whereas its range-topping Race Edition costs INR 73,365*. Apart from the price hike, no other changes have been implemented.

Variant Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Drum INR 65,975 INR 66,885 INR 910 Disc INR 69,975 INR 70,885 INR 910 Race Edition INR 72,455 INR 73,365 INR 910

BS6 TVS NTorq 125 Key Features

Stealth aircraft-inspired styling

Signature T rear lamp

Sporty exhaust

12-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

220 mm petal front disc

Afterburner styled rear vents

Fully-digital instrument cluster with 60 features

Bluetooth connectivity

Sporty split grab rail

Engine kill switch

22-litres under-seat storage

USB charger

External fuel cap

BS6 TVS NTorq 125 Specs

The more environment-friendly TVS NTorq 125 uses a revised 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine. This air-cooled mill comes with a fuel injection system and complies with the more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. The engine has been tuned to produce a maximum power of 6.9 kW or 9.38 PS at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

Also Read: TVS Victor BS6 confirmed for launch

BS6 TVS NTorq 125 Colours

The BS6 TVS NTorq 125 is available in 6 attractive colour options that include Matte Yellow, Matte Red, Metallic Blue, Metallic Grey, Metallic Red, and Matte Silver. The Hosur-based two-wheeler giant has also hiked the prices of the TVS Radeon BS6.

For more TVS news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi