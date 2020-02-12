BS-VI TVS NTorq launched in India, priced from INR 65,975

TVS has silently launched the BS-VI NTorq in India for a starting price of INR 65,975*. The entry-price of the BS-VI version is INR 6,513 higher than that of the BS-IV version (INR 59,462*).

Find below the thorough price description of the new vs. old TVS NTorq scooter:

Variant Old price (BS-IV) New price (BS-VI) Price hike Drum INR 59,462 INR 65,975 INR 6,513 Disc INR 59,995 INR 69,975 INR 9,980 Race Edition INR 64,925 INR 72,455 INR 7,530

While the mid-spec Disc variant has seen the biggest price hike (INR 9,980), the top-spec Race Edition has become dearer by INR 7,530.

The specifications of the BS-VI TVS NTorq haven't been revealed yet, but we expect the output figures to be more or less the same. For the record, the BS-IV 124.79 cc single-cylinder engine churns out a maximum torque of 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm and peak power of 9.4 PS at 7,500 rpm. The carburettor system should have been replaced with fuel-injection in order to attain the BS-VI emission compliance. Also, a revised exhaust assembly may have been used.

The TVS NTorq is known for its long list of features which include a TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth system, a Bluetooth-enabled instrument console which offers functions such as Navigation Assist, Last Parked Location Assist, Incoming Call Alert, Missed Call Alert, Auto Reply SMS, Phone Signal Strength, Phone Battery Strength and Ride Stats. Moreover, some of its other features include the ride-related information which is displayed on the console such as 0-60 km/h acceleration timer, lap timer and Power/Eco mode indicator.

In other updates, the second TVS product out of the TVS and BMW Motorrad JV has been confirmed to be launched in 2021. Read all the details about it here.

*ex-showroom