TVS Victor BS6 confirmed for launch - IAB Report

Except for the Victor, TVS has launched the BS6 versions of its entire commuter range. Now, the two-wheeler giant has also confirmed the launch of the Victor BS6.

TVS has recently released a 12-page document in which it has listed its complete BS6 product line-up that consists of the TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS Apache RTR 180, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, TVS Apache RR 310, TVS Jupiter, TVS NTorq 125, TVS Scooty Pep+, TVS XL 100, TVS Sport, TVS Start City+ and TVS Radeon.

In the press document, TVS has also mentioned that it will soon share the updated details of the Victor and Zest 110, the only two models in the company’s product range which haven't received their BS6 update yet. This indicates that along with the TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 and the TVS Victor BS6 will be launched in the near future.

The TVS Victor has always been a trustworthy two-wheeler, just like the other commuters motorcycles from TVS. In its BS4 state of tune, the Victor used a 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine which produced 9.6 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 9.4 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The air-cooled mill was mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Expect to see slight variants in the power and torque output figures with the addition of electronic fuel injection in the TVS Victor BS6.

Features such as the semi-digital instrument cluster, hazard lamps, pilot lamps, stylish exhaust, long and spacious seat, alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, are expected to be carried forward. We wouldn’t be surprised if TVS introduces some new features and colour options as well along with the BS6 engine.

The TVS Victor BS4 was available at a starting price of INR 54,042 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The more eco-friendly model of the commuter motorcycle will be more expensive.