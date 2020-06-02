TVS Radeon BS6 receives its first price hike - IAB Report

The TVS Radeon BS6 has received its first price hike. All the variants of the 110 cc commuter motorcycle cost INR 750 more now.

The TVS Radeon BS6 was launched in April this year at a starting price of INR 58,992*. It is available in 3 variants - Base Edition, Special Edition (Drum Brake) and Special Edition (Disc Brake). TVS has now hiked the price of the motorcycle by INR 750. The specifications and features remain unchanged.

Model Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Base Edition INR 58,992 INR 59,742 INR 750 Special Edition (Drum Brake) INR 61,992 INR 62,742 INR 750 Special Edition (Disc Brake) INR 64,992 INR 65,742 INR 750

TVS Radeon BS6 Specs

Powering the more eco-friendly TVS Radeon is a revised 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine which comes with electronic fuel injection (Eco-Thrust Fuel Injection). The mill complies with the stricter and more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. In its BS6 state of tune, it produces 8.08 PS of maximum power at 7,350 rpm. The peak torque of 8.7 Nm is generated at 4,500 rpm. The TVS Radeon BS6 has a 4-speed gearbox.

TVS Radeon BS6 Dimensions

Aspect Measurements Lenght 2,025 mm Width 705 mm Height 1,080 mm Wheelbase 1,265 mm Ground clearance 180 mm Kerb weight 116 kg / 118 kg (drum / disc)

TVS Radeon BS6 Features

The TVS Radeon BS6 is quite a good-looking motorcycle in the 110 cc commuter segment. It has some eye-catching features such as chrome bezel around the headlamp, LED DRL, stylish fuel tank with tank pads, attractive instrument cluster and large and comfortable seat. Some of the other key features of the TVS Radeon BS6 include:

18-inch alloy wheels

Chrome pillion grab rail with luggage carrier

Lady pillion handle with hook

Maintenance-free battery

Side stand indicator with beeper

Unbreakable side turn signals

Full chrome metal exhaust

TVS Radeon BS6 Colours

The TVS Radeon BS6 Special Edition is available in 2 colour options including Chrome Black and Chrome White. The Base Edition comes in 6 colour options - Pearl White, Royal Purple, Golden Beige, Metal Black, Volcano Red and Titanium Grey.

For more TVS news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi