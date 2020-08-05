BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V becomes costlier by over INR 1K

The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is one of the best options available in its segment. Thanks to its aggressive styling, bassy exhaust note, and peppy performance, it is one of the first choices of enthusiasts looking to purchase a 200cc motorcycle.

TVS launched the BS6 model of the Apache RTR 200 4V last year at INR 1.24 lakh*. It was one of the first BS6-compliant bikes that the Hosur-based company had introduced in India. The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has already received two price hikes - one in March and the other in May. Now, its price has been increased once again.

The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V now costs INR 1,28,550* which is INR 1,050 more. The specifications and features of the motorbike remain unaltered.

Model Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V INR 1,27,500 INR 1,28,550 INR 1,050

The 197.75cc, 4-valve, oil-cooled, race-derived, O3C engine of the BS6 Apache RTR 200 4V comes with race-tuned fuel injection for enhanced performance and efficiency. It also has the Glide Through Technology feature for low-speed urban riding that enables an extremely smooth and controlled ride. As far as the power and torque output is concerned, they are 20.5 PS and 16.8 Nm respectively.

Apart from its engaging performance, the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V also has phenomenal braking thanks to the 270mm front petal disc and 240mm rear petal disc which provide excellent stopping power. On top of that, the motorcycle is equipped with a dual-channel ABS with RLP control as well.

In terms of features, the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has many. Some of the key ones are:

Claw-shaped LED position lamps

All-new unique full-LED headlamp

Race-inspired graphics

Fully-digital instrument cluster with 0-60 timer, top-speed recorder, etc

Dual-barrel sporty exhaust

TVS Smart Xonnect

Bluetooth connectivity with features like turn-by-turn navigation, call and message notifications, and more