TVS Motor Company had launched the BS-VI Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 200 4V last year as its first BS-VI bikes. Now, it has hiked the prices of both these models by INR 1,000.

BS-VI TVS Apache RTR 160 4V old vs. new price*

Variant Old Price (INR) New Price (INR) Rear drum 99,950 1,00,950 Rear disc 1,03,000 1,04,000

BS-VI TVS Apache RTR 200 4V old vs. new price*

Variant Old Price (INR) New Price (INR) Rear disc 1,24,000 1,25,000

This is the first price hike that both the BS-VI Apache RTR 160 4V and BS-VI Apache RTR 200 4V have received since their launch. TVS Motor Company has not released any official statement mentioning the reason behind the increase in the prices. However, since the price hike is marginal, it should not impact the sales of either of the motorcycles.

In its BS-VI avatar, the Apache RTR 160 4V is powered by a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine which comes with an RT-Fi (Race Tune Fuel Injection) system. It produces 16.02 PS of max power at 8,250 rpm and 14.12 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm and is mated to a 5-speed transmission.

On the other hand, the updated BS-VI Apache RTR 200 4V has a 197.75 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that has been tuned to churn out 20.5 PS of max power at 8,500 rpm and 16.8 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It is also linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

One of the key features that TVS Motor Company added in the Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 200 4V with the BS-VI upgrade is the Glide Through Traffic (GTT) technology. It is a first in the segment feature and the Hosur-based company claims that it helps in ‘low-speed urban riding and enables an extremely smooth and controlled ride.’

*Ex-showroom, Delhi