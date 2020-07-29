New TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 full specs & pricing revealed - IAB Report

After teasing the TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 in April, the Hosur-based company finally launched the more eco-friendly 110cc scooter last week. However, the full specifications and pricing of the new model were not released. TVS has now updated its website with all the details regarding the BS6-compliant Scooty Zest 110, so let’s have a look.

TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 Specs

With the BS6 update, the revised 110cc engine of the Scooty Zest 110 it has gained an electronic fuel-injection system which TVS likes to call ETFi or Ecothrust Fuel injection. The implementation of the ETFi helps the new scooter to provide crisp throttle response, improved performance, and enhanced fuel economy. As far as the output figures are concerned, the power has decreased marginally, however, the torque has gone up when compared to its BS4 version.

Aspect Specifications Engine type Single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke Displacement 109.7cc Power output 5.75 kW or 7.81 PS at 7,500 rpm Torque output 8.8 Nm at 5,500 rpm Fuel system ETFi

TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 Dimensions

The Scooty Zest 110 BS6 measures 1770 mm in length and 660 mm in width. It weighs 103 kg with 90% fuel. The seat height is only 760 mm which makes the scooter easier to ride even for the shorter riders.

Aspect Measurements Length 1770 mm Width 660 mm Height 1139 mm Wheelbase 1250 mm Seat height 760 mm Kerb weight 103 kg

TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 Key Features**

Parking brake

19 litres of under-seat storage

Silver oak interior panels

DRL

Textured floorboards

Front telescopic forks

Anti-skid tubeless tyres

Stylish 3D logo

TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 Price & Variants

The TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 is available in two variants - Himalayan High Series and Matte Series. The former comes in only a single colour option (Turquoise Blue) and costs INR 59,925* whereas the latter has 5 colour choices (Red, Blue, Purple, Black, and Yellow) and retails at INR 61,425*.

In other news, TVS has hiked the price of the Jupiter BS6 for the second time.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

**Variant-dependent