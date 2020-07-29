New TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 full specs & pricing revealed - IAB Report

29/07/2020 - 16:30 | ,  ,  ,   | Utkarsh
  • https://www.facebook.com

After teasing the TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 in April, the Hosur-based company finally launched the more eco-friendly 110cc scooter last week. However, the full specifications and pricing of the new model were not released. TVS has now updated its website with all the details regarding the BS6-compliant Scooty Zest 110, so let’s have a look.

Tvs Scooty Zest 110 Rhs
The TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 is available in two variants - Himalayan High Series and Matte Series.

TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 Specs

With the BS6 update, the revised 110cc engine of the Scooty Zest 110 it has gained an electronic fuel-injection system which TVS likes to call ETFi or Ecothrust Fuel injection. The implementation of the ETFi helps the new scooter to provide crisp throttle response, improved performance, and enhanced fuel economy. As far as the output figures are concerned, the power has decreased marginally, however, the torque has gone up when compared to its BS4 version.

AspectSpecifications
Engine typeSingle-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke
Displacement109.7cc
Power output5.75 kW or 7.81 PS at 7,500 rpm
Torque output8.8 Nm at 5,500 rpm
Fuel systemETFi

TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 Dimensions

The Scooty Zest 110 BS6 measures 1770 mm in length and 660 mm in width. It weighs 103 kg with 90% fuel. The seat height is only 760 mm which makes the scooter easier to ride even for the shorter riders.

AspectMeasurements
Length1770 mm
Width660 mm
Height1139 mm
Wheelbase1250 mm
Seat height760 mm
Kerb weight103 kg

TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 Key Features**

  • Parking brake
  • 19 litres of under-seat storage
  • Silver oak interior panels
  • DRL
  • Textured floorboards
  • Front telescopic forks
  • Anti-skid tubeless tyres
  • Stylish 3D logo

2017 TVS Scooty Zest 110 side
With the BS6 update, the revised 110cc engine of the Scooty Zest 110 it has gained an electronic fuel-injection system which TVS likes to call ETFi or Ecothrust Fuel injection.

Also Read: BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 price hiked by INR 5K

TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 Price & Variants

The TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 is available in two variants - Himalayan High Series and Matte Series. The former comes in only a single colour option (Turquoise Blue) and costs INR 59,925* whereas the latter has 5 colour choices (Red, Blue, Purple, Black, and Yellow) and retails at INR 61,425*.

In other news, TVS has hiked the price of the Jupiter BS6 for the second time.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more updates on TVS products and other two-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

**Variant-dependent

TVS Scooty Zest 110 - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest