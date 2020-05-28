BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets a price hike again - IAB Report

After increasing the price of the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in March this year, the Hosur-based two-wheeler giant has hiked the price of the 200 cc motorcycle again. The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V now costs INR 1,27,500*.
The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V was launched along with the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in November 2019. The naked streetfighter was priced at INR 1,24,000* then. In March 2020, the BS6 Apache RTR 200 4V received its first price hike of INR 1,000. Now, TVS has increased the price by INR 2,500. The company hasn't changed the bike's specifications or features.
|Model
|BS6 launch price*
|BS6 price after 1st hike*
|Price hike
|BS6 price after 2nd hike*
|Price hike
|BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
|INR 1,24,000
|INR 1,25,000
|INR 1,000
|INR 1,27,500
|INR 2,500
BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Key Features
- All-new unique full-LED headlamp
- Claw-shaped LED position lamps
- Race-inspired graphics
- Fully-digital instrument cluster with 0-60 timer, top-speed recorder, etc
- Stylish split seats and split pillion grab rail
- Dual-barrel sporty exhaust
- Aggressive tank and engine cowl
- Dual-channel ABS
The BS6 Apache RTR 200 4V comes with TVS’ Smart Xonnect feature as well. This feature allows customers to connect their smartphones via Bluetooth and enjoy several features such as race telemetry, lean angle mode, turn-by-turn navigation, call and message notifications, etc..
BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Specs
The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes with race-tuned fuel injection for enhanced performance and efficiency. It also has the Glide Through Technology feature for low-speed urban riding that enables an extremely smooth and controlled ride. The 197.75 cc 4-valve oil-cooled race-derived O3C engine churns out 20.5 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 16.8 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.
BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Dimensions
|Aspect
|Measurements
|Length
|2,050 mm
|Width
|790 mm
|Height
|1,050 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,353 mm
|Ground clearance
|180 mm
|Saddle height
|800 mm
|Fuel tank capacity
|12 litres
|Kerb weight
|153 kg
BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Colours
The BS6 Apache RTR 200 4V comes in 2 colour options, namely Pearl White and Gloss Black.
The BS6 Apache RTR 200 4V isn’t the only TVS model to receive a price hike. TVS has increased the prices of the BS6 Apache RTR 160 4V as well.