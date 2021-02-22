BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 India Launch Happening Soon?

In December last year, there were reports about the Kawasaki Ninja 300 to get its BS6 update by the end of the first quarter of 2021. It had been anticipated that the entry-level model in the company’s Ninja range of motorcycles for the Indian market would reach the dealerships by March-April. While Kawasaki has not made anything official regarding this, the latest development suggests that the BS6 Ninja 300 could be launched in India very soon.

Kawasaki India took to its social media channels to release a teaser image. The picture contains two motorcycles under green sheets. The Japanese two-wheeler giant has not confirmed the names of these models but it’s being speculated that one of the two bikes could be the BS6 version of the Ninja 300.

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 - What to Expect?

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Specs

The new Ninja 300 is most likely to have the same 296cc parallel-twin engine, however, it will be tuned to meet the stricter BS6 emission standards. While the official output figures are not known at the moment, they are expected to remain more or less unchanged. For reference, the twin-cylinder engine used to produce 39bhp of max power at 11,000rpm and 27Nm of peak torque at 10,000rpm in its BS4 state of tune.

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Features

Just like the engine, the design and features of the BS6 Ninja 300 are expected to be unchanged, too. So, there would be a twin-headlamp setup, sharp-looking fairing, split seats, high-rise tail section, single side-mounted exhaust, and sculpted fuel tank. Kawasaki might include LED lights for added premium-ness. We would also like to see an updated instrument cluster, perhaps, a fully-digital unit similar to what we have seen in most of the other BS6 Kawasaki bikes.

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R w/ Akrapovic Exhaust Will Make Your Day [Video]

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price

Based on the earlier reports, the BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 could be priced less than the BS4 model which used to retail at INR 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The reason being that Kawasaki might increase the localisation even further. This is likely to bring down the price of the motorcycle even lower.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.