BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 India launch expected by March-April 2021

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is the brand’s entry-level model in the Ninja range of motorcycles for the Indian market. While the Japanese company has launched the BS6 variants of a couple of bigger Ninja models, the Ninja 300 is yet to receive its BS6 update. However, now it seems that the less polluting version of the 300cc motorcycle would see the light of the day soon.

As per a recent media report, the BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is expected to be launched in India by the end of the first quarter of next year. If this holds true then we could see the new motorcycle at the dealerships by March-April 2021. The report also mentions that the BS6 Ninja 300 would feature more localised parts (including engine components) which means that the price of the motorcycle could see a significant reduction.

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja 250 gets new KRT Edition livery for 2021 MY in Japan

The BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is most likely to have the same 296cc parallel-twin engine, however, it will be tuned to meet the stricter emission standards. While the official output figures are not known at the moment, they are expected to remain more or less unchanged. For reference, the twin-cylinder engine used to produce 39 bhp of maximum power at 11,000 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm in its BS4 state of tune.

Currently, it is only the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX in the company’s Ninja series that have received their BS6 updates and are on sale in the Indian market. The former is priced at INR 6.24 lakh* whereas the latter will set you back by INR 10.89 lakh*.

In other news, to lure in customers and clear the 2020 stock, Kawasaki India is offering attractive year-end discounts of up to INR 50,000 on select models. These discounts are valid only from 1 Dec to 31 Dec and based on first-come-first-serve criteria.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: autocarindia.com]

*Ex-showroom