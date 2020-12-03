BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 price likely to be lower than that of the BS4 model

Kawasaki is yet to launch the BS6 model of the Ninja 300 in India. However, when it will, the less polluting version of the 300cc motorcycle is likely to cost even lesser than the discontinued BS4 model, the latest reports say.

The BS4 Kawasaki Ninja 300 used to retail at INR 2.98 lakh* thanks to the increased number of localised components such as the body panels, headlight, brakes, cables and tyres. Now, it is being said that for the BS6 model, Kawasaki is going to increase the localisation even further that will include engine components. This is likely to bring down the price of the motorcycle even lower.

Also Read: Kawasaki India offering year-end discounts of up to INR 50K on select bikes

While there isn’t an official statement from Kawasaki regarding the BS6 Ninja 300 pricing, it is believed that the new motorcycle could see a significant reduction in the price and could fall below the INR 2.50 lakh* mark. If this turns out to be true, then the Ninja 300 will become an even better option for the enthusiasts. For reference, BMW Motorrad has also managed to price the BS6 models of the G 310 R and G 310 GS lower than what their respective BS4 models used to cost.

As far as the changes in the BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 are concerned, it is being speculated that the design and styling of the motorcycle are largely going to remain unchanged. However, Kawasaki might include LED lights for added premium-ness. We wouldn’t be surprised to see a bunch of new colour options as well. The biggest change will be in terms of the engine. While it is most likely to be the same 296cc parallel-twin mill, it will undergo some tweaks to comply with the stricter Bharat Stage 6 emission regulations. In its BS4 state of tune, this motor produced 39 hp of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: autocarindia.com]

*Ex-showroom