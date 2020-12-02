Kawasaki India offering year-end discounts of up to INR 50K on select bikes

To lure in customers and clear the 2020 stock, Kawasaki India is offering attractive year-end discounts of up to INR 50,000 on select models. These discounts are valid only from 1 Dec to 31 Dec and based on first-come-first-serve criteria.

The motorcycles on which the discounts are applicable include the retro-styled Kawasaki W800, Kawasaki Vulcan S cruiser, and the naked Kawasaki Z650. The company is also offering discounts on its off-road products that include KLX 110, KLX 140, and KX 100. And finally, the Kawasaki Versys 650 also comes under the brand’s year-end offer.

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja 250 gets new KRT Edition livery for 2021 MY in Japan

Following is a detailed table regarding the discount that Kawasaki India is offering on each of the aforementioned models:

Model Price (before discount)* Discount Kawasaki W800 INR 6.99 lakh INR 30,000 Kawasaki Vulcan S INR 5.79 lakh INR 20,000 Kawasaki Z650 INR 5.94 lakh INR 30,000 Kawasaki KLX 110 INR 2.99 lakh INR 30,000 Kawasaki KLX 140 INR 4.06 lakh INR 40,000 Kawasaki KX 100 INR 4.87 lakh INR 50,000 Kawasaki Versys 650 INR 6.79 lakh INR 30,000

So, if you have been planning to purchase any of the above Kawasaki motorcycles, perhaps, now would be a good time to finalise your decision. It is to be noted that the year-end offer depends on stock availability.

In other news, Kawasaki has unveiled its 2021 international product line-up. The company has pulled off the sheets from the latest Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and its track-oriented sibling, the Ninja ZX-10RR. Both the bikes feature a host of changes that make them go faster than before. Kawasaki has also revealed the 2021 Z H2 SE that gets even better suspension and brakes.

Kawasaki India is also planning to expand its product line-up. It currently has only a single retro-styled motorcycle on sale and that is the W800. The company is currently testing the smaller W175 whose test mule was spotted near Pune last month. It is being said that when launched, the Kawasaki W175 will become the most affordable Kawasaki in India.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom