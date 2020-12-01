Kawasaki Ninja 250 gets new KRT Edition livery for 2021 MY in Japan

To freshen things up a little, Kawasaki has introduced the new KRT Edition livery for the 2021 Ninja 250 in the Japanese market. The sportier and more attractive colour scheme costs JPY 654,500 which converts to INR 4.61 lakh. No mechanical changes have been implemented in the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 250.

Apart from the KRT Edition, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 250 will also be available in Metallic Carbon Grey colour which has been priced at JPY 643,500 (INR 4.57 lakh). Both the models will also get several optional accessories such as rear seat cowl, DC power socket, large windscreen, and more.

The Kawasaki Ninja 250 looks identical to its elder sibling, the Kawasaki Ninja 400. It features a set of sharp LED headlamps, sporty fairing, sculpted fuel tank, and single side-mounted exhaust. The high-rise tail section enhances the side profile of the 250cc motorcycle. The fairing comes with integrated turn signals. The riding stance is forward-biased thanks to the low-set clip-on handlebars and rear-set rider’s footpegs.

Bringing the Kawasaki Ninja 250 to life is a 248cc, parallel-twin engine. It is a liquid-cooled mill that has been tuned to produce a maximum power of 36.2 bhp at 12,500 rpm and 23 Nm of peak torque that kicks in at 10,000 rpm. Kawasaki provides a 6-speed gearbox that is accompanied by a slipper and assist clutch.

In India, we don’t get the Ninja 250. The smallest Ninja that was being offered was the Ninja 300. While it is still listed on Kawasaki’s official Indian website, the company is yet to launch its BS6-compliant model.

In other news, Kawasaki has unveiled the 2021 Ninja ZX-10R. The new litre-class motorcycle promises to deliver superior performance than its predecessor that too with cleaner emissions.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.