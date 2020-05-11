BS6 Hero Glamour becomes slightly more expensive - IAB Report

Hero MotoCorp has increased the prices of the BS6 Glamour. The 125 cc motorcycle is now INR 850 more expensive than before.

The BS6 Hero Glamour was launched in February 2020 at the Hero World 2020 event. It is available in two variants - Drum Brake and Disc Brake, which retailed at INR 68,900* and INR 72,400* respectively. Now, both the variants have become dearer by INR 850.

Variant Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Drum Brake INR 68,900 INR 69,750 INR 850 Disc Brake INR 72,400 INR 73,250 INR 850

Apart from the increase in the prices, no changes have been implemented in the BS6 Hero Glamour.

BS6 Hero Glamour Specs

The BS6 Glamour is powered by a 125 cc single-cylinder engine which comes equipped with Hero MotoCorp’s XSens Programmed Fuel Injection for enhanced fuel efficiency and performance. The air-cooled mill churns out 10.73 BHP of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The transmission here is a 5-speed unit.

BS6 Hero Glamour Features

The Glamour is one of the best-looking motorcycles in its segment. It features an attractive halogen headlamp with a short visor. The blacked-out engine and alloy wheels also add to the bike’s overall visual appeal. Hero MotoCorp has also incorporated a semi-digital instrument cluster which has a mileage indicator. Some of the other features of the commuter motorcycle include:

Dual-tone body graphics

Signature H taillamp

Conventional front forks with 120 mm of travel

5-step adjustable rear shock absorbers with 81 mm of travel

10-litre fuel tank

BS6 Hero Glamour Colours

The BS6 Hero Glamour is available in 4 colour options that include Sports Red, Tornado Grey, Techno Blue and Radiant Red.

In related news, Hero MotoCorp has increased the price of the BS6 Splendor iSmart yet again. This is the commuter’s second price hike in less than a month.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi