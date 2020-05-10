Hero MotoCorp has increased the price of the BS6 Splendor iSmart yet again. This is the commuter’s second price hike in less than a month.

The BS6 Hero Splendor iSmart is India’s first BS6-compliant motorcycle. It was launched in November last year at INR 64,900*. It received its first price hike last month and became INR 2,200 more expensive, costing INR 67,100*.

Now, Hero MotoCorp has increased the price of the BS6 Splendor iSmart again. This is the second price hike that the motorcycle has received in less than a month. The BS6 Splendor iSmart now costs INR 67,900* which is INR 3,000 more than the launch price.

Model BS6 launch price* BS6 price after 1st hike* Price hike BS6 price after 2nd hike* Price hike BS6 Hero Splendor iSmart INR 64,900 INR 67,100 INR 2,200 INR 67,900 INR 800

The BS6 Hero Splendor iSmart is available in 3 colour options: Blue, Red and Grey. It is powered by an updated 113.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This fuel-injected mill churns out 9 BHP of power and 9.89 Nm of torque. The motorcycle also comes equipped with Hero MotoCorp’s revolutionary i3s (Idle Stop and Start System) technology.

For improved ride quality and better stability, the BS6 Splendor iSmart uses a diamond frame. It also features 18-inch wheels. The suspension setup includes a pair of conventional telescopic forks at the front with a travel of 120 mm and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

The BS6 Splendor iSmart isn’t the only Hero MotoCorp motorcycle whose price has been increased. The BS6 Hero Splendor+ and BS6 Hero Passion Pro have also been given a price hike.

*Ex-showroom