BS6 Hero Splendor iSmart gets a price hike again in less than a month

10/05/2020 - 09:00 | ,  ,   | Utkarsh
Hero MotoCorp has increased the price of the BS6 Splendor iSmart yet again. This is the commuter’s second price hike in less than a month.

The BS6 Hero Splendor was launched in November last year at INR 64,900*.

Now, Hero MotoCorp has increased the price of the BS6 Splendor iSmart again. This is the second price hike that the motorcycle has received in less than a month. The BS6 Splendor iSmart now costs INR 67,900* which is INR 3,000 more than the launch price.

ModelBS6 launch price*BS6 price after 1st hike*Price hikeBS6 price after 2nd hike*Price hike
BS6 Hero Splendor iSmartINR 64,900INR 67,100INR 2,200INR 67,900INR 800

The BS6 Hero Splendor iSmart is available in 3 colour options: Blue, Red and Grey. It is powered by an updated 113.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This fuel-injected mill churns out 9 BHP of power and 9.89 Nm of torque. The motorcycle also comes equipped with Hero MotoCorp’s revolutionary i3s (Idle Stop and Start System) technology.

For improved ride quality and better stability, the BS6 Splendor iSmart uses a diamond frame. It also features 18-inch wheels. The suspension setup includes a pair of conventional telescopic forks at the front with a travel of 120 mm and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

The BS6 Splendor iSmart isn’t the only Hero MotoCorp motorcycle whose price has been increased. The BS6 Hero Splendor+ and BS6 Hero Passion Pro have also been given a price hike.

*Ex-showroom

