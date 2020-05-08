BS6 Hero Passion Pro receives its first price hike - IAB Report

Hero MotoCorp launched the BS6 Passion Pro at the Hero World 2020 event, which took place in February this year, for a starting price of INR 64,990*. The bike has now received its first price hike.
The BS6 Hero Passion Pro is available in two variants - Drum Brake and Disc Brake. At the time of the launch, the Drum Brake variant was priced at INR 64,990* whereas the Disc Brake variant retailed at INR 67,190*. Now, the company has given the 110 cc motorcycle its first price hike of INR 750.
|Variant
|Old BS6 Price*
|New BS6 Price*
|Price Hike
|Drum Brake
|INR 64,990
|INR 65,740
|INR 750
|Disc Brake
|INR 67,190
|INR 67,940
|INR 750
BS6 Hero Passion Pro Specs
Powering the BS6 Hero Passion Pro is a 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which produces 9.02 BHP of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 9.79 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine comes with Hero MotoCorp’s revolutionary i3s (idle start-stop system) technology and XSens Programmed Fuel Injection. As per the company, the BS6 Passion Pro produces 9% more power and 22% more torque and is 5% more fuel-efficient than the BS4 model.
BS6 Hero Passion Pro Features
- New attractive graphics
- Semi-digital instrument cluster
- Sporty muffler cover
- New diamond frame chassis
- Brighter (halogen) headlamp
- Signature taillamp
The suspension setup includes conventional telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Hero MotoCorp says that the BS6 Passion Pro has more suspension travel (14% front and 10% rear) compared to that of the BS4 Passion Pro.
Also Read: BS6 Hero Splendor+ gets a price hike - IAB Report
BS6 Hero Passion Pro Colours
The BS6 Hero Passion Pro is available in 4 colour options - Heavy Grey Metallic, Sports Red, Glaze Black and Moon Yellow.
For more Hero MotoCorp news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.
*Ex-showroom