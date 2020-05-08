BS6 Hero Passion Pro receives its first price hike - IAB Report

Hero MotoCorp launched the BS6 Passion Pro at the Hero World 2020 event, which took place in February this year, for a starting price of INR 64,990*. The bike has now received its first price hike.

The BS6 Hero Passion Pro is available in two variants - Drum Brake and Disc Brake. At the time of the launch, the Drum Brake variant was priced at INR 64,990* whereas the Disc Brake variant retailed at INR 67,190*. Now, the company has given the 110 cc motorcycle its first price hike of INR 750.

Variant Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Drum Brake INR 64,990 INR 65,740 INR 750 Disc Brake INR 67,190 INR 67,940 INR 750

BS6 Hero Passion Pro Specs

Powering the BS6 Hero Passion Pro is a 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which produces 9.02 BHP of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 9.79 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine comes with Hero MotoCorp’s revolutionary i3s (idle start-stop system) technology and XSens Programmed Fuel Injection. As per the company, the BS6 Passion Pro produces 9% more power and 22% more torque and is 5% more fuel-efficient than the BS4 model.

BS6 Hero Passion Pro Features

New attractive graphics

Semi-digital instrument cluster

Sporty muffler cover

New diamond frame chassis

Brighter (halogen) headlamp

Signature taillamp

The suspension setup includes conventional telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Hero MotoCorp says that the BS6 Passion Pro has more suspension travel (14% front and 10% rear) compared to that of the BS4 Passion Pro.

BS6 Hero Passion Pro Colours

The BS6 Hero Passion Pro is available in 4 colour options - Heavy Grey Metallic, Sports Red, Glaze Black and Moon Yellow.

*Ex-showroom