BMW Motorrad has released a couple of teaser images of the upcoming BS6 model of the G 310 R. The company has also announced that the official pre-bookings of the BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will commence from tomorrow, i.e., 1 September. Both the updated motorcycles will be launched in India very soon.

The BS6 BMW G 310 R teaser images reveal that the new bike will have a red frame and full-LED headlight. The new headlight will feature a horizontal LED DRL in the middle similar to that of the BMW F 900 R. BMW Motorrad has also used newly designed LED blinkers. While the body panels of the BS6 G 310 R are hidden in the teaser pictures, based on the earlier spy shots, the company has implemented some changes in them as well. Just like the BS6 BMW G 310 R, its adventure sibling, the G 310 GS will also feature similar updates.

As per the earlier report, some BMW dealerships already started accepting pre-bookings of the BS6 G 310 R and G 310 GS for a token amount of INR 50,000. Now, BMW Motorrad has announced that the official pre-bookings of both the motorcycles will commence from 1 September. Interested customers can make a reservation either by visiting a dealership or online via the company’s official website.

Speaking regarding the pre-booking announcement of the BS6 G 310 R and G 310 GS, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said:

BMW Motorrad India has built a very robust position among motorcycling enthusiasts in India. With the BMW G 310 bikes, thousands of riding enthusiasts have entered the premium world of BMW Motorrad to explore riding in a completely different way. These two bikes offer a true BMW experience at competitive costs. Refined, redefined and reenergized, the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are now back in new BS6 compliant variants. With the pre-launch bookings, customers and riding enthusiasts have a chance to secure the purchase ahead of the launch and be the first in the world to ride these new bikes on the roads.

BMW Motorrad will launch the BS6 G 310 R and G 310 GS in our country soon. India will be the first market to receive the two new motorcycles. As for the pricing, it will certainly be higher than that of the BS4 models but speculations say that BMW Motorrad will use much sensible price tags for the BS6 models to make the new motorcycles even more accessible to the masses.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog to get more BMW Motorrad updates and other two-wheeler news.