BS6 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS pre-bookings start, launch soon

BMW Motorrad has been testing the BS6 models of the G 310 R and G 310 GS for quite some time now. Prototypes of both the upcoming motorcycles have been sighted multiple times in the last two months. While the exact details regarding the launch of the BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS remain unknown, the pre-bookings have commenced.

As per the latest report, BMW Motorrad dealerships are now accepting pre-bookings for the BS6 G 310 R and G 310 GS. Interested buyers can make reservations for a token amount of INR 50,000. It is also being said that the German company is aiming at pricing both the bikes more competitively to gain some market share by luring in as many customers as possible. Also, the deliveries of the BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are expected to start from October. This leads us to believe that they could be launched in India next month.

One of the biggest changes in the forthcoming BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will be the new headlight. BMW Motorrad has replaced the old halogen unit with an all-new full-LED headlamp that looks much better and modern. There is also a horizontal LED DRL in the middle of the headlight. The entire setup is very similar to that of the BMW F 900 R.

Apart from the new headlight, several other changes have been implemented in the BS6 models of the G 310 R and G 310 GS. For example, the LED indicators are new and a few body panels have been tweaked as well.

BMW Motorrad will also tinker around with the engines of the new G 310 R and G 310 GS for achieving BS6 compliancy. The specifications are likely to be more or less the same as that of the BS4 models which used to be powered by a 313cc single-cylinder mill that delivered 34 PS and 28 Nm.