BMW R 18 power cruiser arrives in India for customer previews - Report

BMW Motorrad unveiled the brand-new R 18 earlier this year. The German company’s latest power cruiser gathered a lot of attention from enthusiasts across the world, including India. Perhaps, that’s why soon after it was globally revealed, dealerships in our country started taking pre-orders for the motorcycle for a token amount of INR 1 lakh. Now, as per the latest reports, the BMW R 18 has reached the Indian shores and is expected to be launched here soon.

It is being said that BMW Motorrad has brought the R 18 in India for customer preview events that will take place in the coming few weeks. The 1.8-litre power cruiser will be first showcased to a closed group of individuals in Gurgaon this month. The company will then preview the motorcycle in Chandigarh. BMW Motorrad might be carrying out these private events so that the brand enthusiasts get to have a closer look at the motorcycle and the company could record some sales before the R 18 is officially launched in the country.

Speaking of the launch, it is being speculated that the BMW R 18 will be launched in India sometime in mid-September and the deliveries are likely to commence from October. Regarding the pricing, while there is no official confirmation from the company, the BMW R 18 is expected to cost around INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The highlight of BMW Motorrad’s new cruiser is the gigantic twin-cylinder boxer engine. It's a 1,802cc air/oil-cooled powerplant that is the highest displacement boxer engine that the German brand has ever built. It produces 157 Nm of peak torque that kicks in at just 3,000 rpm. The maximum power of 91 HP is delivered at 4,750 rpm. There is a 6-speed transmission linked to an open shaft drive. BMW Motorrad says that the top speed of the R 18 is over 111 mph (178 km/h).

Also Read: 2021 BMW S 1000 R with BMW F 900 R headlight spotted testing

Some of the other key features of the BMW R 18 are:

LED round headlight with LED DRL

Handlebar-mounted side turn signals

Fishtail dual exhausts

Machined fuel filler cap

Relaxed riding position

3 riding modes - Rain, Roll, and Rock

ASC (Automatic Stability Control)

Drag Torque Control

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog to get more BMW Motorrad updates and other two-wheeler news.

[Source: bikewale.com]