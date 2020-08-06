New BS6 BMW G 310 R to launch soon, spied testing again - IAB Report

The upcoming BS6 BMW G 310 R has been spied on the Indian roads once more. This points out at the fact that the German company is doing extensive testing of the new motorcycle and likely to launch it in our country very soon.

This is not the first time that the BS6 BMW G 310 R has been spotted testing in India. Its prototypes have been spied twice in the last month. Now, the latest spy shot of the BS6 G 310 R has been captured in Gurugram. It shows the rear end of the forthcoming motorcycle which will have a slightly revised LED taillamp. Also, the conventional halogen side turn indicators will be replaced by a set of more attractive and sleeker LED units that appear to have smoked finish.

Thanks to the previous spy pictures, we do know that the BS6 BMW G 310 R will also have an updated full-LED headlamp with a horizontal DRL in the middle. This layout reminds us of the BMW F 900 R. It certainly brings a fresh look to the new G 310 R’s front fascia. Apart from that, BMW Motorrad has also tweaked the body panels to add more masculinity.

As far as the engine of the new BMW G 310 R is concerned, it will be an updated 313cc single-cylinder motor that will comply with the more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. This revised mill is expected to produce similar power (34 PS) and torque (28 Nm) figures as it used to do in its BS4 state of tune. Regarding the bike’s hardware and other features, they are likely to be carried forward from the BS4 model without any alterations.

In related news, BMW Motorrad is also testing the BS6 G 310 GS in India. The new dual-sport motorcycle should be launched along with the BS6 G 310 R in our country soon.