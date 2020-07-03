Along with the new BS6 BMW G 310 GS, the upcoming BS6 BMW G 310 R has also been spied testing on the Indian roads. Just like its dual-sport sibling, the naked street bike, too, didn’t have any camouflage on and, thus, revealed the new matte black colour option together with some other cosmetic changes.

<iframe width="750" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/y0Jves08cpg" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The main visual update that the new BS6 BMW G 310 R will get is a redesigned headlamp. It will ditch the halogen bulb for an improved and advanced LED set up that should provide much better illumination with reduced power consumption. The reworked headlamp should also enhance the front view of the motorbike. BMW Motorrad would also incorporate a set of new LED indicators.

The test mule of the BS6 BMW G 310 R caught on camera carries a matte black colour which, to be honest, suits the bike’s character. Also, the golden USD front forks add a contrasting appeal to the motorcycle. BMW Motorrad could also implement a bunch of other new colour options. Other than that, the rest of the bike will remain identical to the BS4 model.

Apart from the aesthetic updates, the new BMW G 310 R will also get an updated 313 cc single-cylinder engine that will comply with the more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. This revised mill is expected to produce similar power (34 PS) and torque (28 Nm) figures as it used to do in its BS4 state of tune.

Also Read: BS6 BMW G 310 GS with no camouflage spotted testing in India

After testing the new G 310 R together with the updated G 310 GS in Europe, BMW Motorrad has now begun the testing of both the upcoming single-cylinder motorcycles here in India. This is a positive sign that indicates that the launch of the new motorbikes in our country is nearing.

[Source: YouTube]