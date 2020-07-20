BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon price increased by INR 1K - IAB Report

Along with the BS6 Pulsar 150 Standard (SD), Bajaj Auto has also increased the price of the BS6 Pulsar 150 Neon. The most affordable model in the Pulsar 150 range now costs INR 999 more.

The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon was launched earlier this year at INR 85,536*. It received its first price hike of INR 4,467 in May. Bajaj Auto has increased the price of the motorcycle once again. The BS6-compliant Pulsar 150 Neon now retails at INR 91,002*. As expected, the features and specifications of the motorbike remain unchanged.

Model BS6 Launch Price* Updated BS6 Price* Price Hike Latest BS6 Price* Price Hike BS6 Pulsar 150 Neon INR 85,536 INR 90,003* INR 4,467 INR 91,002 INR 999

Available in 3 colour options - Neon Red, Neon Silver, and Neon Lime Green - the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon has a very familiar design. It features a wolf-eyed headlamp, extended fuel tank shrouds, belly pan, sporty rear cowl, and signature dual-LED taillamps. The semi-digital instrument cluster shows a plethora of information including speed, odometer, trip meter, clock, fuel level indicator, and more.

Powering the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon is the same 149.5cc single-cylinder engine which we have seen in the other models in the Pulsar 150 range. This air-cooled mill comes with twin spark plugs and fuel-injection for enhanced performance and fuel economy. Bajaj Auto has tuned this powerplant to churn out 14PS at 8,000rpm and 13.4Nm at 6,000rpm.

As for the hardware, the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon has a pair of telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers for handling the suspension duties. The braking on the motorcycle comes from a single 240mm disc brake at the front and a 130mm drum brake at the rear. For added safety, Bajaj Auto has also included a single-channel ABS.

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi