Price of BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F increased - IAB Report

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F received its BS6 update earlier this year. The more eco-friendly model of the 220cc motorcycle was launched at INR 1,17,286*. Bajaj Auto increased the price of the BS6 Pulsar 220F last month. Now, the company has once again hiked the price of the motorbike by INR 998. The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F now costs INR 1,20,787* which is INR 3,501 more than its original launch price.

Model BS6 Launch Price* Updated BS6 Price* Price Hike Latest BS6 Price* Price Hike BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F INR 1,17,286 INR 1,19,789 INR 2,503 INR 1,20,787 INR 998

Apart from increasing the price, Bajaj Auto made no other changes in the BS6 Pulsar 220F. The motorcycle draws power from a 220cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine which has been fitted with twin spark plugs for improved performance and fuel economy. The fuel-injected mill has been tuned to churn out 20.4PS of maximum power at 8,500rpm and generate a peak torque of 18.55Nm at 7,000rpm.

In terms of styling, the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F is popular among the enthusiasts because of its aerodynamically designed semi-fairing which houses the vertically stacked headlamps. Bajaj Auto has also added a beefier exhaust that gels with the masculine visual appearance of the motorcycle. The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F is available in two colours - Black/Blue and Black/Red.

Some of the other features of the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 200F include:

Comfortable and sporty split seats

Tubeless tyres

5-spoke alloy wheels

Stylish LED taillamp

Split rear grab rails

Attractive graphics

Colour coded alloy wheel decals

As for the hardware, the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F has a set of conventional telescopic forks at the front whereas the suspension duties at the rear are handled by 5-way adjustable twin shock absorbers. To bring the motorcycle to a halt, Bajaj Auto has provided a single 280mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc with single-channel ABS.

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi